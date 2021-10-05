Sabato: Hey parents, high school sports aren't about you

High school coaches and referees shouldn’t be surprised that everyone on social media is now a medical and constitutional expert. They have heard parents telling them they’re terrible for years.
And it’s becoming unbearable.
Being involved with high school and youth sports for more than 25 years, you would think nothing would be shocking. I’ve seen a father kick his son’s opponent during a wrestling tournament match. I’ve seen a father cross his arms like a petulant toddler and refuse to leave the bleachers after being ejected. I’ve seen a chain crew member get into a verbal sparring match with the visiting head coach after taking umbrage with his language.
Now let’s be clear: no fan base is completely off its hinges and every fan base has that one parent or group of loudmouths they wish would just go away. Yet the spectacle they create is instead making coaches and officials go away in droves.
The fans who hoot and holler over an obvious missed call have and will always be part of sports. There has always been the parent who whistles to his kid from the bleachers because he believes he is more knowledgeable than the coach. But now parents are arguing every call and there are scores of parents who believe they know more than the coach because they once played youth football or tee-ball.
Recently, a group of parents bellowed for so long that an obvious incomplete pass should have been an interception that the coach was forced to yell, “Guys, even I’m not arguing that. And I argue everything.”
Officials and coaches are beginning to quit at unprecedented rates and the two most common reasons are an increased time commitment and parents. It is a nationwide issue and the most obvious sign in Western New York is scheduling prep football games on Thursdays to accommodate all of the high school and youth games on weekends. Rochester's Section V even put up $2,000 to reimburse newly-hired officials this year, adding a little extra incentive.
Referees can handle the occasional jeer from the crowd over a missed call and the coach pestering them throughout the game, but the constant verbal barrage from the stands is understandably too much for someone who is only there to stay involved in the sport and make a little extra scratch. What official — who could care less about the outcome — wants to hear they intentionally cheat a team out of a win two or three times a weekend? Section VI has worked to table some of the vitriol coaches directed toward referees, but parents have gotten worse.
“I think coaches have gotten better with that, but unfortunately, we can’t do that with parents,” Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said. “When you get referees that are chased out to their car — every year, every week we hear about it. People just get to a point where it’s like, ‘It’s not worth doing this.’”
Coaches aren’t leaving quite as frequently as officials, but the longevity of a coach’s career is shortening. Not only are the offseason commitments becoming more demanding, but in-season coaching is beginning to occupy more time because coaches spend much of it fielding questions and complaints from parents. It’s just the stereotypical parent who believes their child should be getting a scholarship offer.
Building character through motivation and tough love have been staples that made coaches community pillars for decades. Now there are parents who get upset if a coach gives a mean expression to a player, let alone a tongue lashing for a mistake or outburst. We are halfway through the fall sports season and I have witnessed two different parents storm onto the playing field in protest of treatment toward their child.
Constant angry phone calls and emails have made the parents who think their knowledge of watching sports on television trumps a week-long film study and preparation seem like a breeze.
Quite frankly, it’s all embarrassing. Parents who spend an entire game yelling at officials and coaches pull the spotlight on themselves instead of the kids. But while they won’t admit it, that’s exactly what they want. Whether it’s living vicariously through their kids due to their own athletic failures or believing the amount of time and money invested entitles them to results, those select parents believe it’s about them.
After a group of parents spent the better part of two hours yelling at the coaches, referees, opposing players and team trainer — yes, the trainer — I asked, “Aren’t we here to have fun?”
One of them responded angrily, “We’re here to watch our kids play. It ain’t fun.”
If a high school or youth football game invokes anger instead of enjoyment, maybe you shouldn’t be there.
GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
