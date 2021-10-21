Sabato: Grand Island's Justin Horvath overtakes Canisius' Tyler Baker in GNN player of the year race

The final week of the regular season has arrived, but the race for the Great Niagara Newspapers football player of the year is far from finished.
Grand Island scored another lopsided win to secure the top spot in Class A North in Week 7 and with it came a new leader in the player of the year rankings. There may not be another quarterback in Western New York hotter than Justin Horvath over the last month, as the GI senior he has not thrown an interception since Week 1.
Season-long leader Tyler Baker has seen his statistics drop slightly as Canisius’ competition has increased the last two weeks. His talent and quality of opponents the remainder of the season can provide a quick turnaround.
Medina’s Xander Payne should also have his team in contention for another sectional championship, making the race for the region’s best player increasingly more intriguing as the playoffs begin.
The favorites
• Justin Horvath, Sr., Grand Island: Throughout the season, Horvath has been methodical and error-free. Against Niagara Wheatfield last week, he exploded for a career-high six touchdown passes and 238 yards, his third 200-yard game of the season. Horvath has four games of at least three touchdown passes. He is one of five players in Western New York with 20 touchdown passes and he has the fewest interceptions among them — one. He has another chance for marquee performance as the Vikings can clinch an outright league championship with a win tonight over Sweet Home.
• Tyler Baker, Sr., Canisius: The Lockport native completed fewer than 60% of his passes for the second game in a row, but helped Canisius get back in the win column with a 20-14 win over Erie (PA). He went 13 of 23 for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had a rushing score. Baker has 16 touchdowns (11 passing) and is completing 64.5% of his passes. A long-awaited Monsignor Martin tilt with St. Francis is Saturday, giving Baker an optimal chance to climb back into the top spot. Baker is 2-1 against the Raiders in his career, averaging 139.3 yards through the air, 73 on the ground and scoring six total touchdowns.
• Xander Payne, Sr., Medina: Payne has only thrown 10 passes during the last two games, but he has thrown three touchdowns and just one incompletion. The Mustangs have won those games a combined 116-0 and his services have not been needed in the second half. Payne has a school-record 19 touchdown passes and just two picks for the highest-scoring offense in Section VI (46.6 points per game). He faces an Albion secondary that has 13 interceptions in his biggest test of the season this week.
• Jason Green, Jr., Lockport: Green has been a key part of getting Lockport back to sectionals for the first time since 2015. He is tied with Horvath for fourth in WNY with 20 touchdown passes and his third with 1,685 yards. Green threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-6 win over Kenmore East, but threw two interceptions. He has six of his eight picks in the last three games. Green's decision making will be among the keys to the Lions’ sectional success.
• Tyler Figliola, Sr., Grand Island: Figliola impacts Grand Island’s success in all phases of the game. He is the team’s leading receiver with 433 yards on 26 receptions, but has been finding the end zone at a high rate in recent weeks. He has six touchdowns in the last two games, including five receiving scores. As a defensive back, Figliola has four interceptions for a defense allowing 50.3% completions and 164.4 passing yards per game.
On their heels
Logan Wendt, Sr., Lockport: Another game, another 100-yard outing for one of the best receiving threats in WNY. Wendt had 100 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against Kenmore East. It was his third consecutive 100-yard game and his fourth of the season. Wendt is fourth in WNY in receptions (36), yards (605) and touchdowns (9). He is two touchdowns shy of tying Charlie Sobieraski’s single-season school record set in 2013.
Brian Bielec, Sr., Grand Island: Bielec ran for 117 yards on 11 attempts against Niagara Wheatfield, marking his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance. He has five for the season to go along with nine touchdowns and a 9.1 average per carry. Bielec is also consistently around the ball on defense, with 33 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Jarin Rhim, Sr., Medina: Rhim is another utility player who does it all for Medina. The senior leads the team in receptions (25), yards (340) and touchdowns (6). He also has two rushing touchdowns and makes an impact on defense. Rhim has a team-high six passes defensed and an interception.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
