Sabato: Grand Island's Justin Horvath leads GNN POY race, Medina's Iverson Poole makes big leap

It’s playoff time in Western New York. The next month will be filled with cheers, tears and excitement.
Thirty-five Section VI teams entered this week with the same prize in mind: a sectional championship. That dream will be ripped away from 17 of them this weekend as that number will dwindle in the cruelest of ways.
Only five public high schools in the state will end the year with a championship win. Nobody wants the ride to end, but it is inevitable. Talented players will walk off the gridiron, never to return.
But while seasons and careers hang by a thread, memories are made that cannot be erased. Bus rides, the roar of a crowd clinging to every play and performances that will never be forgotten.
The Greater Niagara Newspaper player of the year will not be awarded simply to the best team’s best player or which player performs best in a championship game. But how a player competes in the brightest spotlight and under the most duress sets them apart.
Since all seasons do not end at the same time, this will be the final weekly update on the player of the year standings until the award is announced, but the race will not end until the final game is played and there is plenty of time to make a move.
The leaders
• Justin Horvath, Sr., Grand Island: Horvath remains in the pole position after throwing five touchdowns in a 51-14 win over Sweet Home to clinch the Class A North championship and the top seed in Class A sectionals. The senior is third in Western New York with 25 touchdowns (compared to two interceptions) and is seventh with 1,633 yards. Horvath has not thrown many critical second-half passes this season, but he may get a chance against a Hamburg defense that has allowed one 200-yard passer this season.
• Tyler Baker, Sr., Canisius: Baker completed fewer than 60% of his passes for the third consecutive game, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 22-15 overtime loss to St. Francis last week. A leg injury prevented Baker from being a major factor in the running game early in the season, but he tallied a season-high 11 carries for 41 yards against the Red Raiders. Despite losing two of the last three games — against quality opponents in inclement weather — Baker still has 1,379 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Canisius still has two regular season games, including a tilt with a nationally-renowned Cathedral Prep (Erie, PA) on Saturday.
• Xander Payne, Sr., Medina: Payne’s arm has not been utilized as often during the final stretch of the regular season, due in part to blowout wins. But Payne went 14 of 23 for 159 yards and a touchdown in Medina’s first true test of the season, a 30-28 win over Albion on Friday. Payne finished the regular season with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, while throwing for 1,190 yards. Payne’s ability may set the Mustangs apart from the rest of Class C during sectional play.
• Iverson Poole, Sr., Medina: Poole had 119 rushing yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the season, but he exploded during the second half. The senior has 422 yards and eight touchdowns during the last four games, rushing for 9.8 yards per carry. Poole is also a threat in the passing game with nine receptions for 164 yards and four touchdowns. He also leads Medina with 25 solo tackles and has two interceptions on defense.
• Brian Bielec, Sr., Grand Island: Bielec saved his best performance for the final game of the regular season, rushing for a season-high 166 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Bielec enters sectionals 149 yards shy of 1,000 for the season, to go along with 11 touchdowns. He ranks 20th in rushing yards in WNY, but ranks sixth among those players with 9.4 yards per carry.
On their heels
• Jason Green, Jr., Lockport: Green falls out of the top-five for the first time this season. He finished the regular season fourth in WNY with 1,829 passing yards and tied for seventh with 21 touchdowns, but turnovers have plagued the Lockport quarterback in recent weeks. He has eight interceptions in the last four games after two in the first four. He also threw more interceptions than touchdowns for the second time in three games during a 44-23 loss to South Park. The Lions rely on Green’s arm quite a bit, however, and a bounceback performance against Jamestown can vault him back into the top-five.
• Tyler Figliola, Sr., Grand Island: Figliola ranks 11th in WNY in receiving after cracking the 500-yard barrier last week. The senior has seven of his nine touchdowns in the last three games and has at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six outings. Defensively, Figliola has 31 tackles and four interceptions from his safety position.
• Xavior Fitzgibbon, Sr., Wilson: Fitzgibbon has lived in opponents’ backfields this season. The middle linebacker has 54 tackles this season and 20 have come behind the line of scrimmage, including four in the second half that sparked a 19-7 win over Newfane last week. Fitzgibbon also has two sacks this year.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.