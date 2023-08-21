The ideal scenario would have been for Josh Allen to throw darts all over the field and have the Bills offense shred the Steelers on Saturday.
That didn’t happen and the offense was penalty-riddled and out of sorts for most of Allen’s three drives. Allen appeared under pressure far too often for an exhibition game and there weren’t many highlights to feel superficially excited.
But here’s the reality: it was a preseason game.
Upon rewatching the game, that sentiment should be reaffirmed. There isn't much strategic planning for NFL preseason games, something coach Sean McDermott said bluntly ahead of the first preseason game against the Colts and Allen reiterated after the game against the Steelers.
“I probably could have gotten the ball out of my hands a little bit quicker, made a couple quicker reads. I'm not concerned, either,” Allen said. “... During the season when we game plan for a team like that, we'll make sure that we have parameters in place to try to negate that as much as we can, but it being the preseason, obviously just going out there and trying to call our plays and trying to work on some things.”
Instead, it’s more about getting a test run against certain fronts and coverages. That was obvious in watching how the Bills blocked one of the best defensive lines in the league and the offensive line play wasn’t as bad as it appeared at first glance.
Right tackle Spencer Brown had two costly penalties, including a holding penalty that negated a 35-yard bomb to Gabe Davis. Steelers edge rusher Markus Golden beat Brown off the snap and didn’t let Brown get his hands on him and won on an inside move, forcing Allen to escape and Brown had to grab him to avoid a sack.
For the most part, though, Brown was decent in the game. He was left one-on-one all but once on T.J. Watt, the NFL’s premier pass rusher, and held his own. In a real game, it’s hard to envision the Bills not using a running back or tight end to chip Watt or flat-out double-teaming him more often.
On the one play the Bills had fullback Reggie Gilliam chip Watt on his way out for a pass, Allen got the ball out quickly for a first-down throw to Stefon Diggs.
Dion Dawkins had a few struggles at left tackle, but again, it wasn’t as bad as it seemed live, even though he was critical of his play following the game. Dawkins got beat by Alex Smith on a speed rush in the second drive, causing Allen to step up to deliver a strike to Davis for a first down.
A few plays later, Dawkins, like Brown earlier, couldn’t get his hands on Nick Herbig fast enough and got beat to the outside. On another play, Highsmith lined up outside tight end Dalton Kincaid in the slot and it seemed clear that Dawkins thought Kincaid would chip him at the very least based on his reaction to chase down Highsmith.
But as the game progressed, Dawkins started to get off the ball a bit quicker to adjust to the speed rush. Except, on one occasion, Dawkins started a little early and was whistled for a false start.
Allen could have also helped his line a bit more at times, including the first drive of the game. He could have fired a quick throw to Deonte Harty on third and 2, but held the ball. To compound matters, he left what was a fairly clean pocket and had Diggs open down the field, but by the time he started to run, it was an impossible throw, even for Allen.
“I thought we did some good things in the run game, some good things in the pass game,” McDermott told reporters Sunday. “But again, there's areas that we need to get better at. It looked like they got some pressure on us on the edges in particular at times. And I thought we could have stayed in the pocket a little bit longer at times also. So it goes hand in hand and it's never just one person.”
And while the two tackles may have had a slow start, rookie right guard O’Cyrus Torrence was once again steady after getting his second consecutive start. When Watt caught Brown slightly off guard with a spin move to the inside — after predominantly rushing outside on the first few plays — Torrence came off a tandem block with center Mitch Morse to clean up the block on Watt.
He did it again later when Golden got into Brown’s chest with a bull rush, Torrence felt his man peel off and he slid over to clean up Golden before he could apply pressure. While Ryan Bates remains the starter on the team-issue depth chart and McDermott said it remains an open competition, Torrence seems destined to get into the starting lineup this year, possibly even for Week 1.
“From a young player's perspective, again, (Torrence) did a nice job,” McDermott said. “Did not seem to be too big for him. A different type of matchup, a different type of challenge as I had mentioned after this game last night — 3-4 spacing versus 4-3 spacing along the defensive line — which is different than he saw in Week 1.”
The Bills did not practice Monday and return Tuesday in preparation for the final preseason game against the Bears at 1 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.