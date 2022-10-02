It seemed like Bills fans were ready to accept a blowout loss to the Ravens on Sunday like an old friend, or at least with the same familiarity.
Of Sean McDermott’s 33 career losses in Buffalo, 16 have come by double digits, including 10 by at least 20 points. Then the coaches and players take blame for not being ready to play and vow to fix the problem. Lather, rinse and repeat.
But these aren’t your parents’ Buffalo Bills.
The first quarter and a half was ugly. Dropped passes, missed tackles, tipped balls and players running free in the secondary. Baltimore built a 17-point lead, but the Bills proved that no deficit is insurmountable, clawing back to win 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Tyler Bass.
This version of the Bills hasn’t been seen since the Super Bowl era and it’s reminiscent of the post-lockout Sabres. There’s always a possibility they may come back and you can’t turn off the TV because they’re talented enough to climb out of whatever hole they dig for themselves.
The Bills haven’t been drubbed since last November’s beatdown by the Colts. This week was similar to last December’s loss to the Buccaneers. They didn’t seem to have an answer for one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks in the first half, only to flip the narrative in the second.
That game was ultimately lost in overtime, though. Even last week, the Bills had two chances to beat the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. But this time, a team that faced questions for losing seven consecutive one-score games walked out with a win.
“We’ve been down before, we’ve rallied back before,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “There’s been plenty of games we can attest to us coming back and having a chance. (Center Mitch Morse) said we’ve been there before. We didn’t shun, we weren’t shy, we weren’t nervous. We went in chest in, chin out and we went in with confidence that we were winning the game.”
Coordinator Leslie Frazier and the Bills defense deserves mounds of credit for the comeback. The Bills don’t like to blitz. It’s well documented and it’s been successful, but Lamar Jackson carved up the NFL’s No. 1 defense for the first two quarters.
Some of it, according to McDermott and a few of the players, was the uniqueness of the offense. No other team runs an offense with a quarterback who can run and throw equally as effectively as Jackson.
But midway through the second quarter, the Bills started to get pressure with their front four. And then Frazier started to mix in blitzes to counter Baltimore’s controlled chaos with some of his own.
Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds were asked to make more plays in space — especially with Jackson’s threat to run — and they were up to the task. Both had two tackles for a loss and Edmunds had a tipped pass that negated a potential pass interference on third down.
A defense that has been statistically superb under McDermott but has habitually come up small in big moments kept the Bills in position to win until the final drive.
The Ravens drove 95 yards to the doorstep when Jordan Poyer stepped in front of a fourth-down pass for his second interception of the game. Not only did the play take away a chance for points, but the Bills took over at the 20 instead of inside their own 5 yard line for the game-winning drive.
“We started to see how the game was being played,” Poyer said. “Some of the tendencies that we had seen throughout the week were a little bit different. We understood throughout the game if they were in certain formations, certain personnel groups, this is what they were doing. … We were able to settle down and see the same plays over and over again.”
Both Diggs and Josh Allen said the message at halftime was, “Let’s just be us.” For most of the previous five quarters, the Bills got away from what they did well. There was mistake after mistake in the first half, but a two-minute drill finally put the offense in rhythm and it carried into the second.
“They have good players just like we do,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “We just hurt ourselves a couple more times than they did. It’s a fourth-quarter game. You can win the first quarter, you can win the second quarter, but you have to win all four. Or even if you don’t win all four, you just have to make sure you’re winning when the clock hits zero.”
A big part of the switch was allowing Allen to play his style, fearless and fast. Allen doesn’t play sandlot football, but he has a strong feel for the game and when to use his legs. He ran 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown, with a few called runs after not seeing many in the first three games.
Allen’s improvisation kept the Ravens honest, opening holes for Devin Singletary and softening coverage a bit in the secondary. It also resulted in first downs and the game-tying touchdown. It’s the type of offense the Bills play best and should continue to utilize moving forward.
“There might have been one or two called (quarterback draws), the other ones were see it, feel it and go,” Allen said. “Just understanding the flow of the game, the weather impacting what we were doing, the type of defense they were playing because of the weather. Sometimes you have to do what you have to do.”
Playing in marquee games against the NFL’s best is unfamiliar territory for the Bills, but this is the new norm. Winning the division brings games against the previous season’s other division winners and it usually leads to close games.
Von Miller pointed out that the 2015 Broncos played 14 one-score games en route to winning the Super Bowl, saying, “When you’re playing good teams, they’re going to be close.”
So buckle up.
