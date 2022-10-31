Barkley. Christian McCaffrey. Alvin Kamara. Kareem Hunt.
The Bills have been linked to every potential big name running back supposedly on the trading block since the summer. They reportedly kicked the tires on McCaffrey before determining Carolina’s price was too rich and he was dealt to San Francisco. It’s safe to assume they would have been linked to Thurman Thomas if there was any magic left in his 56-year-old legs.
But why?
Time after time, Devin Singletary has proven he’s adequate enough to be Buffalo’s featured back when given the opportunity. and two days before the NFL trade deadline, Singletary ran for 67 yards and accounted for 83 total yards in the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Packers.
Singletary’s performance comes two weeks after gashing the Chiefs for a season-high 85 yards. The fourth-year runner has double-digit carries in three of the last four games and he’s averaged 5.1 yards per carry during that span. He has been given double-digit carries 32 times in his career, averaging 4.5 yards per carry in those games and has topped 70 yards in 16 of them.
He has also developed into a reliable checkdown for Josh Allen, catching 101 passes since the start of 2020 and is on pace for a career-high 55 this season. There’s not much more to ask for from a guy who is averaging 12.9 touches per game the last three years.
The second drive of the game was evidence to Singletary’s ability, as the Bills didn’t call a pass play until the sixth play — which still ended in an Allen scramble — and still drove into the red zone, highlighted by a 30-yard run by Singletary.
“It’s good to see,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We were two-dimensional in those situations. I thought the offense did a good job and I think Motor was the guy carrying the ball.”
The Bills will have to make a decision on Singletary when his contract expires at the end of the season, but they have sunk two third-round picks (Singletary and Zack Moss) and a second-rounder on James Cook in the last four years.
So not only would adding a big-name running back take on added expenses, but it would mean trading more draft capital and giving up on the picks already used. General Manager Brandon Beane has a propensity to use mid-round picks to move up or move down to accumulate more, so wasting picks would stray from the manner he built the roster.
Barkley has emerged as one of the top-five running backs in the league after two injury-plagued seasons, while McCaffrey is off the board and the Saints reportedly want a McCaffrey-like package for Kamara.
But Kamara’s price tag may be too high for the Saints to handle. Hypothetically, the Bills would pay $9.4 million next season, but New Orleans would be responsible for $14.3 million in dead money. Neither seems worthwhile for a player who is 28 years old and has played one full season during his career.
Meanwhile, trading a mid-round pick for Hunt is likely money down the drain because he becomes a free agent after the season and will have a chance to command a No. 1 running back job somewhere.
It also seems silly to bring in another running back and write off Cook seven games into his career. He struggled with fumbles and mistakes early in the year, but he’s also shown flashes of why they drafted him.
Cook had a 33-yard run against the Titans in Week 2, a 24-yard touchdown run against the Steelers in Week 5 and tallied 76 total yards against the Packers. He brings an extra jolt that can compliment Singletary’s wear-you-down style.
“(Cook) played well from what I could see,” McDermott said. “There’s other things that come into play when you’re talking about a running back, in terms of protection and detail. But from what I could see, he had a good way about him.”
Hypotheticals aside, the Bills don’t NEED another running back. For all the talk about establishing the run — including from the Bills themselves — there is no sign they actually have a desire to do so.
Buffalo has thrown on 60% of its offensive snaps the last three seasons and it’s not because it can’t run the ball. The Bills are 24th in the NFL in rushing attempts, but ninth with 5 yards per carry. They were closer to the middle of the pack last season in attempts — with most coming at the end of the year and with big leads — and were sixth in yards per carry.
The reality is, the Bills don’t want to take the ball away from Allen any more than necessary. Giving a top-end running back 15-20 touches per game is 5-10 less chances for Allen, which means fewer opportunities for Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox, who both just got lucrative extensions.
Will Beane make a move? Maybe, because he never appears content. That doesn’t mean it’s necessary.
