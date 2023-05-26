DeAndre Hopkins is officially on the free agent market and the Bills have been linked to the five-time All-Pro throughout the offseason.
During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast earlier this month, Hopkins listed Josh Allen as the No. 1 quarterback he’d like to play with, saying, “One of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve been watching since he came into the league is Josh Allen. Josh Allen, he reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck.”
In April, CBS Sports asked Hopkins to show his interest in teams based on facial expressions and he smiled when the Bills were mentioned. He’s also conducted his offseason training at the same facility as Von Miller, who hasn’t been subtle in his recruitment of Hopkins this spring.
DeAndre Hopkins was asked on @IAMATHLETEpod which QBs he'd love to have throwing him the ball. #Bills QB Josh Allen was quickly his first answer.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert rounded out his top-5.pic.twitter.com/gtepzf9JD4
The question: Should the Bills pursue Hopkins?
If the Bills are interested in Hopkins, the first thing to understand is that they aren’t getting the same player who made five Pro Bowls in six seasons.
Hopkins will turn 31 years old on June 6 and he played 35 of 50 games in three seasons with the Cardinals. He tore his MCL 10 games into the 2021 season and was suspended the first six games of last season due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
Meanwhile, five receivers 30 or older ranked in the NFL's top-50 in receptions or yards receiving last season. Hopkins ranked 49th in receiving yards.
The other barrier for Buffalo will be money. Although no team will have to take on the $19.45 million he was owed to Arizona — which was a sticking point for teams trading for him leading up to the draft — he still may command a decent sum as a free agent.
According to the NFLPA, Buffalo currently has $3,163,801 million in cap space, which means he would have to take a team-friendly deal like the majority of the free agents signed this offseason, or more likely, general manager Brandon Beane will have to restructure contracts or make some roster moves to create enough space.
The good news for Bills fans is that other teams rumored to be interested, like the Chiefs, are always strapped for cash. Kansas City has $1.6 million in cap space and couldn’t afford to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.
The Jets were players for Beckham and have $6.7 million in cap, with more flexibility than the Bills in restructuring contracts. The Cowboys are also in need of a receiver and Jerry Jones is still always looking to make a splash.
The answer: Yes, but cautiously.
The money will be the caveat. If Hopkins is seeking the $15 million base salary Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens, the Bills likely wouldn’t be able to make a deal or they would be foolish to try.
Hopkins-to-Buffalo trade talks prior to the draft were always flimsy because the Bills weren’t in position to give up draft assets for an aging receiver or make enough room in the cap to add him to the roster.
He might not have the same talent to elicit a $15 million-per-year contract, but Hopkins was among the most productive receivers in the league in games that he played last season. His 717 yards accounted for 35% of the team’s yards receiving during the nine games he played.
Averaging less than 13 yards per catch four times in 10 seasons, Hopkins was never known to be a crisp route-runner, but he still needs some speed and athleticism to create a little separation and high-point balls. If there is enough in the tank, Hopkins has always been able to use his 6-foot-1, 212-pound frame to shield defenders and make difficult catches in traffic.
Even though the Bills talked about adding more yards after reception last season, the offense is still centered on receivers finding holes in the defense or making contested catches. Adding bigger receivers also seems to be a trend this offseason.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid was taken in the first round to play more of a receiver role, while Buffalo also drafted Justin Shorter (6-4, 229) in the fifth round. They also added Trent Sherfield (6-1, 205) in free agency.
Even undrafted free agents like Tyrell Shavers (6-4, 211) and Jalen Wayne (6-2, 207) have size, while Hopkins can work the middle of the field between Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Since they don’t need him to catch 100 passes, if the Bills can get Hopkins for less than $6 million, it would be a worthwhile move. Hopkins, at best, would be the No. 2 option for Allen, depending on Davis’ progression.
Although Sherfield impressed this week during OTAs, he is relatively unproven as a consistent receiving threat, as is newly-added Deonte Harty. But the trio of Diggs, Davis and Hopkins – paired with Dawson Knox and Kincaid — would put the Bills back in the hunt for the best weapons in the league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.