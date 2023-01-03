Josh Allen’s expression is seared into my brain.
The television camera panned to Allen for a few seconds, but it was enough to last a lifetime. His face was gaunt, like his brain was turned off. In reality, it was likely quite the opposite. Referees had given both teams five minutes to warm up after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but football was clearly the last subject he or his teammates cared about.
It should be a sobering reminder that professional athletes are humans, not actors playing a role for the public’s entertainment. That’s been said more frequently than it should, and unfortunately, it will likely happen again.
But what we have to almost certainly take away from Monday’s horrific scene is how we view injuries and the way we respond when they occur.
I’ve been around football my whole life, in and around locker rooms at all levels of the sport. I have seen some graphic and uncomfortable injuries, but watching Hamlin collapse and then hearing he needed CPR and a defibrillator to be revived while laying on the field was worse than anything I’ve seen.
It’s the first time I’ve genuinely feared for the life of someone in an athletic arena.
I know there are people who have felt that fear before and more frequently. Some horrible injuries have occurred on national television. Kevin Everett was paralyzed in 2007 at Highmark Stadium. The same for Ryan Shazier in 2017, Reggie Brown in 1997, Dennis Byrd in 1992 and Darryl Stingley in 1978.
The response when the injuries happen almost mirrors mourning death. Even though those weren’t life-threatening injuries, it’s portrayed like those players will never experience happiness again. Like their lives are actually over.
It’s not that I’m callous or don’t think it’s tragic that someone’s lifestyle has been ripped away to begin an unimaginable recovery process. But I have paralysis and I know what life can be like. In those moments I know that quality of life isn’t a concern as much as if that person is willing to accept their new life. Quality doesn’t drop off if someone embraces the new normal, even though recovery is grueling and frustrating.
All of the aforementioned players were able to eventually return home to their friends and families. Hamlin is still in the intensive care unit, according to the Bills, and there is a possibility he may not be afforded the same luxury.
It was as close as we’ve come to watching a player literally die on a football field and that’s much harder to reconcile. You could see it on the faces of the players.
One of Hamlin’s best friends, Dane Jackson, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after a neck injury in Week 2, but the tension in the stadium was centered around how bad the injury was. With Hamlin, it was about whether he was going to live.
The players knew it was different.
“Please be OK, man,” J.J. Watt said in a Tweet. “Please be OK.”
Prayers are often passed around on social media following an injury, whether it’s a torn ACL or something worse. But seeing 50 of the biggest, strongest and toughest men on the planet have expressions turn vacant and tears stream from their eyes uncontrollably is not normal, even for the most serious of injuries. And it should elicit perspective.
Football is a violent game and it often inspires violent analogies and comparisons. It’s common to hear football players go to war, but soldiers often don’t come home from war. We hear they put their lives on the line, but only two NFL players (Stone Johnson and Chuck Hughes) have died from football injuries.
Contrary to the comparison, football players are not gladiators and Hamlin assuredly did not board a plane to Cincinnati or step onto the field at Paycor Stadium thinking there was a chance he wasn’t going to leave. But that’s the position he’s currently in at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Nothing is comparable to death, but now we need to understand, in football, it’s a possibility.
