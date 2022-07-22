When the Bills take the field for training camp Sunday, they will have waited 182 days since those gut-wrenching 13 seconds.
The immediate aftermath was like a replay of the Music City Miracle. Who is responsible? Who should be fired? Who should be cut? But losing to the Titans felt like an opportunity missed for a team with a rapidly-closing Super Bowl window, while the window for the current Bills is still opening.
For so many years, Buffalo entered the season praying it might be an uncovered gem and now fans have the huge diamond in the front window. The next question becomes if the Bills can prove they can make and win a Super Bowl.
Most offseason concerns were patched, whether it was finally adding a premier pass rusher in Von Miller, drafting cornerback Kaiir Elam to play opposite Tre’Davious White or bolstering the running and short-passing game by selecting James Cook.
Yet the flashy new team dubbed offseason favorite often doesn’t fulfill expectations. And the team believed to be on the cusp frequently fizzles without contending again.
The 1980s Browns, the 1990s Chiefs and the mid-2000s Chargers all had loaded rosters, but never made a Super Bowl. That doesn’t include all of the superb teams that reached one Super Bowl and never returned.
This franchise feels different, however.
Instead of simply attempting to bring back the same roster the last two years, Brandon Beane has kept the key players intact — only 19 players have remained all three seasons since the 2019 Wild Card squad — and filled in the deficiencies from the previous campaign.
The Bills enter camp with 13 players at least 30 years old on the roster, while only six are projected to be starters when the regular season begins. Eventually Buffalo will have to retool around Josh Allen, but the current core likely has three seasons to contend.
No longer do fans have to go into training camp with the main concern being which quarterback might be useful or which undrafted free agent could be a steal, but rather just hoping they make it to September healthy. Still, there are still a few key areas to watch the next few weeks:
1. Can Ken Dorsey create more easy throws for Josh Allen?
Brian Daboll was terrific as the team’s offensive coordinator, but Allen needs to be more the guy that stole the show in the playoffs rather than the guy who threw 15 interceptions in the regular season.
The Bills relied extensively on timing patterns under Daboll, which can lead to forcing throws and miscommunication. They ranked 20th in the NFL in yards after catch, while nine of the top-10 teams in the category made the playoffs. The top-four? Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Cincinnati.
Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie are dangerous after the catch, as are Devin Singletary and Cook. Even Dawson Knox is a menace in the open field. Dorsey has had more contact with Allen during his career than any other coach and creating easier throws is a priority.
2. Is Gabriel Davis ready to become a star?
Davis was supposed to be a breakout candidate last season, but struggled to crack the lineup in the first eight games. But when he finally played big snaps in Week 9, Davis exploded. Including the playoffs, he recorded 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 35 receptions in the last 10 games.
His late-season run made Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders expendable. He usurped Sanders’ role and put up numbers comparable to Diggs. During the same 11-game stretch — Davis missed one game due to COVID-19 — Davis had more touchdowns than Diggs (7) and more yards per game.
Entering his third season, Davis has the size and talent to be a star and the Bills showed confidence by not taking a receiver early in the draft. But with Sanders and Beasley gone, there is no safety net behind Diggs.
3. Will the pass rush continue to improve?
All eyes will be on Von Miller, but they should be on Gregory Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham. If Miller remains healthy, he’ll perform as advertised. But the other three need to produce after the Bills opted not to retain Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.
Buffalo led the NFL in pressure percentage (30.8%), and while it reduced its blitz percentage from 35.8% in 2020 to 26%, it was still 13th in the league. Rousseau, Epenesa and Basham combined for eight sacks and 22 quarterback hits, while Miller had 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 15 games.
At 33 years old, Miller is a mercenary, brought in to be a quick-fix, while the other three — specifically Rousseau — need to be better long-term solutions.
The Bills rightly opted not to blitz Patrick Mahomes, but could not make him uncomfortable by rushing four. That has to change, especially with Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and potentially Deshaun Watson on the schedule this season.
