The last image of Josh Allen on a football field was him battered, beaten and exhausted. A bloody cut on his elbow proved it.

There was no questioning the Bills needed to provide their prized possession more help. Allen needed protection, he needed weapons and patching leaky holes with old tape wasn’t sufficient any longer, no matter his talent.

How Buffalo was going to help Allen with salary cap limitations and minimal draft assets was the main question, but general manager Brandon Beane found a way. Seven of the team’s new free agent acquisitions are offensive players and four of their six draft picks are offensive players.

Perhaps none of the new additions have the eye-popping appeal desired, but the Bills made a legitimate effort to replenish the offense. They also didn’t use bubble gum and paper clips to fix mend problem areas like the past.

How the new players fit and produce is anyone’s guess. Even the scouts who are paid handsomely to scour for talent won’t know for sure until they are in pads and on the football field.

But on paper, the offense should look much sturdier and Allen should have more help than he did last season.

“I was hoping on offense that we would add a weapon. I really was,” Beane said. “I was hoping somewhere to add to the o-line whether it was interior or on the perimeter. … Did we hit every single thing? No, you rarely do. But I do think we've added guys that will help us either as starters, key contributors and then key backups that will help us on fourth down.”

The call to give Allen another receiving threat has been ringing for the last two offseasons. The Bills opted to develop from within last season and it just didn’t work as anticipated.

Isaiah McKenzie didn’t fulfill hopes in the slot and Jamison Crowder was injured before showing if he could add some life. Fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir had flashes, but performed as one would expect of a player drafted in his position.

Expectations were probably too high for Gabe Davis, but he set career-highs in every category despite an injury-plagued start of the season damaging his chances to have a real breakout campaign. Dawson Knox also shrugged off injuries and played with the weight of his brother’s death during the season.

But when it became obvious plans weren’t materializing around Allen, the only option for the Bills was to patch the holes. Cole Beasley’s production proved why it took so long to find a new team and why he was available late in the season.

John Brown barely played since being released by the Bills after the 2020 season, but both players were thrust into important roles unbecoming of a championship-caliber team. So adding Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield may not be splashy, but it’s an attempt to rejuvenate the receiving corps.

Drafting Dalton Kincaid is the biggest move of the offseason, trading up two spots to land him. Maybe Buffalo jumped because there was a run on first-round receivers and they couldn’t move up high enough for the right price, but evidence shows otherwise.

The Bills have shown a desire to play more two tight end sets over the last two seasons and they have tried desperately to add a second tight end to play with Knox. See Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney, Jacob Hollister and O.J. Howard.

Beane mentioned Beasley when describing Kincaid. He’s not going to get open with quickness, but he’s a big body who can be a reliable target over the middle and create matchup problems like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Jimmy Graham.

“We were looking for guys to add to our skill positions that can be matchups and whether it's receiver, tight end … just a guy, another weapon to say, ‘Hey, you can't double Stef (Diggs) every play,’” Beane said. “Like if you do, we're expecting this guy to win his one-on-one matchup or Gabe to win his one-on-one matchup. … All of it is to make it to where Josh can play quarterback and not feel like he's got to do everything.”

Who Allen throws the ball may not be as important because he should have more time to make decisions. For most of Beane’s tenure, the Bills have tried to get by with journeyman guards on cost-efficient deals.

This time he paid a nice sum for Connor McGovern and then added a Super Bowl championship starting guard in David Edwards. Adding O’Cyrus Torrence, who was considered the top guard in the draft, shows the willingness and urgency to ensure Allen isn’t facing the same pressure he was last season.

Oh, and let’s not forget that he was able to replenish draft assets for next year, giving him more flexibility to move around without compromising picks early or late.

“Take good football players and don't reach down,” Beane said. “If you put them there, that's where you value them. You've done all that work and then on draft day — because it's not falling your way — it's easy to (reach). But I think if you stay disciplined, over time, you keep yourself with a stronger roster.”

Beane has given reason to be optimistic about the offense and Buffalo’s Super Bowl chances next season, but complete judgment should be reserved until the season begins.