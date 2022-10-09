Eighteen years ago, the Bills needed a win to make the playoffs and the Steelers cruised in Buffalo using mostly backups. Sunday, the Bills won by 35 with a number of their own backups.
Not that long ago, losing three wide receivers, a starting tight end and two Pro Bowl defensive players would have been debilitating. If the ball was on their own 2 yard line, the Bills assuredly would have run three times and punted.
After surrendering 54 yards rushing Sunday, the Bills have allowed 56.8 yards on 3.3 yards per carry in four games against the Steelers under Sean McDermott, after giving up 184.6 on 4.7 yards per carry in the previous five games against Pittsburgh.
An overwhelming favorite facing a rookie quarterback in his first start gave reason to expect an easy win, but no tarot card could have predicted Buffalo’s 38-3 dismantling of Pittsburgh. More than any game the last three seasons, the Bills proved just how much depth and talent they possess.
Down and distance no longer signal impending doom as Josh Allen showed no fear in uncorking a 98-yard bomb to Gabriel Davis on the third play of the game. It was hard to notice the Bills were missing anyone as Allen threw for 348 of his career-high 424 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
Even if there are still missing pieces when the Bills roll into Kansas City next week, they are so talented that the Chiefs are no longer the boogeyman they have been the last two seasons. From top to bottom, the Bills have a better roster and can stand toe-to-toe rather than holding on for dear life.
“When you’re down so many starters and you get your core guys to come in and play the way they played today, that shows (Brandon) Beane and the front office put together a great team,” Bills defensive end Von Miller said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this. I’m happy to be a Buffalo Bill.”
Sure, it may be another shootout. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on the other sideline, after all. But the Bills don’t have to cater their game plan to Kansas City anymore, especially without having to deal with Tyreek Hill.
It took a superbly-played game to beat the Chiefs last regular season, and even though it took a miraculous 13 seconds for KC to win in the playoffs, Buffalo spent most of the game playing from behind and hoping to stick around.
Davis’ 171 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers proved that when he is healthy, his four-touchdown game against the Chiefs was no fluke. If teams decide to focus on Stefon Diggs, Davis is going to have a monster season.
“I’m just trusting my guy more than anything,” Allen said. “(Davis) is coming off a couple weeks of a little bit of an ankle and I just wanted him to know that I trust him implicitly. I’m going to give him these opportunities, and if he continues to make them, it makes it that much easier to trust the guy.”
It’s believable to think Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox return to the lineup next week, but Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins and Quintin Morris assimilated into the offense with ease and Allen trusted them.
The trio accounted for 155 yards receiving on 10 receptions, including three for 75 and a touchdown from Shakir in the first significant action of his career.
The Bills were Kansas City-like in their relentless attack downfield. Davis’ touchdowns of 98 and 62 yards were complimented by a 41-yard gain by Diggs, 31 by Shakir and 26 by Hodgins and Morris. In total, Buffalo racked up 11 20-yard gains Sunday.
“When it was their time to step up, I trusted and had faith that they were going to do something,” Diggs said. “That next-man-up mentality is really showing. Right now it’s applying at a real high level. … This team is going in the right direction.”
It’s hard to imagine any outcome in a Week 6 game that will impact the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations for better or worse. But beating the Chiefs can establish Buffalo as the clear-cut best team in the league.
CBS analyst Tony Romo likened Allen to Michael Jordan in that nobody wants to miss a game for fear of missing something special. The Chiefs have been Allen’s Detroit Pistons, the Bad Boys who have kept him and the Bills from reaching the summit.
Leading the league in point differential again — even if it’s more than 50 points better than anyone else like this season — won’t matter if Buffalo can’t overtake the Chiefs. It has never been more primed for that to happen.
