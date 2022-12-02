We know the Bills have a flashy, high-octane offense. But they still needed to prove they can be bullies, to have the option to beat opponents into submission play after play.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs made some spectacular plays in Buffalo’s 24-10 win, but the Patriots decided they weren’t going to allow Allen to carve them up in chunks. Allen took risk for improbable reward a couple times, but for the most part, the Bills took what was offered and hammered away.
Eventually we saw something as rare as an eclipse: Bill Belichick threw up the white flag. He decided enough was enough and any attempt to prolong the game would be futile. The man who rose to the title of greatest coach in NFL history through winning by any means necessary was bested by his own tactics.
The drubbing was so emphatic that Allen had 90.2 QBR — his best regular-season number since Week 5 of 2021 — and he wasn’t the main story of the game. Buffalo’s longest pass of the game was 21 yards and it came on an improvisation to Nyheim Hines.
The Bills ran the ball more than they threw for the second time in three weeks, their 37 attempts were the most since Week 17 last year and 29 attempts by running backs are the most since Week 5 of last year.
Everyone knew the Bills could beat anyone with a healthy Allen, but now it’s clear he doesn’t have to.
“We’ve lost games because we didn’t really figure it out or weren’t executing at a high level,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “As we proceed and as an offense, you just want to figure out ways to win. Even if you’re winning left-handed, right-handed, with your best stuff and then you have to mix it up with stuff you’ve been working on. It’s a melting pot.”
The exemplary drive of the game came on the heels of four possessions that included two punts, a fumble and a kneel down. Just as questions about second-half offensive production started creeping in, the Bills went 94 yards on 15 plays, using 8 minutes, 55 seconds of the clock.
A similar drive unfolded in the fourth quarter against Detroit, with the Bills going 90 yards on 14 plays. But that sequence featured nine passes and two Allen runs. On Thursday, Buffalo gutted New England with nine runs, an Allen scramble and a dump-off to James Cook.
It was the kind of drive that breaks an opponent’s will. And it appears that’s what happened to the Patriots. There was no ensuing urgency, and instead New England showed it felt a 24-7 hole early in the fourth quarter was insurmountable.
While Devin Singletary continues to be masterful at turning a 1-yard gain into 5, Cook is developing slowly into Buffalo’s go-to back, notching a career-high 20 touches and 105 total yards.
“Motor and James ran the ball extremely hard and we were skipping some third downs, which is always a plus,” Allen said. “And when we did have third downs, we were putting our noses down and going and getting it, playing some physical football. The more we can get those guys going, it’s going to open up so many things for us.”
And while the Bills had all the answers offensively, the defense provided few solutions to a floundering Patriots offense, holding an opponent under 20 points for the first time in four games.
Sure New England’s skilled positions — aside from running back Rhamondre Stevenson — are suspect and its offensive tackles are rough at times, but the Bills showed what they’re capable of with a semi-healthy defense.
Tremaine Edmunds’ return cannot be understated. His command of the scheme and ability to clean plays up with athleticism was lacking in his absence the previous 2 1/2 weeks. And a once-depleted secondary now has options.
Tre’Davious White played 61% of the snaps and Xavier Rhodes looked adequate in his second game, allowing Buffalo to make Kaiir Elam a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
While it remains to be seen if it was the Bills’ success or the Patriots’ weakness, but A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau answered the challenge in the absence of Von Miller.
Despite not getting a sack until late in the game, the Bills frequently had Mac Jones uncomfortable and on the run, which bodes well until Miller comes off injured reserve.
“Hats off to the guys up front, because that’s the unit that gets this defense going,” Edmunds said. “Guys made big-time plays. You saw A.J. making plays, and guys just all around the defensive line.”
The Bills are only going to get healthier, especially with an extra three days to rest this week. But now they have the most critical stretch of the season with the Jets and Dolphins back-to-back, forcing them to prove it all over again.
