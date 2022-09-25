The South Florida heat picked off Bills players one by one. The defense came into the game depleted by injuries, but by the end of the game the offense was ravaged and gassed.
Head coach Sean McDermott said after the 21-19 loss to the Dolphins that heat and injuries weren’t too much to overcome, but they were, and his players mentioned the heat at length. Dawson Knox said he drank pickle juice on the sidelines and both he and Isaiah McKenzie went to the locker room in the second half to get IVs. McDermott even said players were so exhausted he didn’t huddle them up after the game.
It took mounds of injuries — including three offensive linemen during the game — and poor situational execution for Miami to escape with a two-point win. Heat and injuries were such a factor that the Bills changed their game plan.
Buffalo did what it felt was necessary to survive the game by slowing the pace to a crawl, but when the coaches review the tape, they should realize that deviating from what the offense does so well is a gross mistake.
The Bills far too often fail to put the ball in Josh Allen’s hands to win games. Even though Allen set franchise records for completions (42) and attempts (63), the offense moved so slow it never got into a rhythm. It cost them touchdowns at the end of drives and late in the game when they had to move fast, because you can’t expect to crawl for 58 minutes and sprint the final 2.
“Breathing (in the heat) was tough sometimes,” Allen said. “We had some really, really long drives. We had a 20-play drive that ended in a field goal that we have to find a way to put in the end zone. Our guys did a good job with some of the tempo stuff that we were doing.”
Buffalo had four drives of more than 5 minutes and three drives with double-digit plays. It had three drives of 10 or more plays in the first two games combined. Normally holding the ball for 40 minutes, 40 seconds of a game grinds a defense into dust, but it had the opposite effect Sunday.
Sure, part of the idea may have been to limit opportunities for Miami’s offense against a defense without two defensive tackles and three starting defensive backs that lost another DB during the game. But eventually Stefon Diggs, Knox and McKenzie all suffered cramps, as did center Greg Van Roten. Jake Kumerow was hampered by an injury in the first half.
Even though Allen made a lot of short throws in the face of a relentless blitz, 67 of the Bills’ 90 plays were passes, meaning 67 times receivers ran routes. Buffalo never threw in a draw or screen to negate the blitz.
Had the Bills played their usual up-tempo style, it’s more time for players to rest on the sidelines, more time to get treatment without missing action. The Dolphins showed no signs of playing a ball-control style, so possessions wouldn’t have been skewed in the other direction.
“I had two IVs during the week, drank a lot of water, drank a lot of Gatorade,” McKenzie said. “I did a lot of things, we all did a lot of things during the week to be hydrated. At halftime I was hydrated and I was still cramping up. I came back and got an IV and it still wasn’t enough.”
Execution was ultimately the deciding factor, even in the face of the heat. The ball slipped out of Allen’s hand trying to spike it and set up a field goal to end the first half. It slipped out of his hand while throwing to a wide-open McKenzie on fourth down at the 1. But the Bills seemed more consumed with chewing clock the previous three plays, like they forgot the points were more important.
Rather than getting completions and quickly getting back to put pressure on the defense by running another play, the Bills got completions and stood around for 25 seconds so the clock could run.
“There’s no ribbons for second place and they know it,” McDermott said. “... I’ll think we’ll learn some things that were really good from today and of those is the guts and heart and intangibles of this football team. I think we learned some things that weren’t very good today, which led to the result that we got.”
It appeared the Bills finally learned common ground between forcing Allen to do it all and trying to tone him down. What Buffalo showed dating back to the beginning of the playoffs last year should be the style each week, save for a few exceptions.
If the Bills go back to the slow-it-down pace next week, play will favor Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
