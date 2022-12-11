It seems we’re ages removed from the last time the Bills played Highmark Stadium, when they inconceivably lost to the Vikings.
Two end zone interceptions. The fumble in the endzone. That was almost a month ago.
Josh Allen and the offense took the heat for that loss, but in a game where Buffalo was on the verge of running Minnesota out of the stadium, the defense surrendered 33 points.
It wasn’t just the points or yards, it was that the Bills couldn’t make that extra play to get off the field. Jump ahead to Sunday and it was the defense that allowed a rollercoaster offense to make just enough plays to come away with a critical 20-12 win over the Jets.
The defense endured a punt-fest in the first half, as the offense gained 38 yards and punted five times in the first five drives. And when the Bills opted for field goals on two fourth-and-shorts in the second half and couldn’t salt away the game on the final two possessions, the defense denied Mike White’s chance to cement himself as a folk hero at their expense.
The Jets outgained the Bills 309-232 and were 8 of 17 on third down, but were limited to two plays longer than 20 yards, as a pass rush lacking Von Miller bruised and battered White all game.
It was a championship-level performance from a unit with its share of struggles throughout the season, holding an opponent to one touchdown for the second consecutive week.
“The D-line, overall, you could feel them,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “... When you’re playing hard, you're coming off the ball, you're establishing the line of scrimmage — they got a couple runs on us there — but to stop the run, it’s the entire defense, not just the defensive line. But I could feel that defensive line and it looked like we hit the quarterback a couple times, too.”
It’s easy to forget how good the defense is when they are healthy, because they haven’t been since the preseason, and frankly, won’t be the remainder of the season. Miller isn’t coming back and neither is Micah Hyde, but young players are starting to rise.
Ed Oliver’s impact didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but he was in the backfield from the start of the game. Former first-round pick Gregory Rousseau had two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in his second game back after missing three games with an ankle injury.
With questions swirling about how the Bills can overcome Miller’s torn ACL, Shaq Lawson had a sack and a tackle for a loss, while A.J. Epenesa put a mitt in front of a White throw on fourth down to end the game.
The Bills forced two timely turnovers and didn’t intercept White — who had four multi-interception games in seven career appearances coming in — but the pass rush notched four sacks and had nine quarterback hits, with two vicious shots by Oliver and Matt Milano that momentarily knocked White out of the game.
It was a statement game for a defense that was gashed for 76 yards rushing on New York’s go-ahead drive in the first meeting. This time around, Buffalo allowed 76 yards on the ground total, making seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Tremaine Edmunds and Milano — who didn’t practice until Friday — were all over the field, and while the secondary didn’t have its best outing, Jordan Poyer’s presence was noticeable after missing the first go-round.
“We know we have to step up, but Von’s still with us,” Rousseau said. “He’s still paying attention, he’s still in our meetings on the phone, Zoom — all that stuff. We’re doing it for him, we’re doing it for us. We don’t see it as he’s out. We see it as we need to step up and do our 1/11th and make plays and get the job done.”
As the defense continues to get healthier, its importance also grows. The offense appears lost at times. The Bills followed the punt-a-palooza with two rapid-fire touchdown drives in enormous moments, with one coming to end the half and the other in response to the Jets’ lone touchdown of the game. Yet, they couldn’t find that magic again.
Some of it was due to the inclement weather, but Allen still doesn’t appear 100% and it’s fair to think he may not again this season. But the running back usage once again evaporated.
James Cook had five touches after having 20 against the Patriots last week, while Singletary had eight carries for 39 yards, ripping off impressive runs only to fade into the background for long stretches. Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, had a season-low three catches.
It doesn’t seem feasible to beat the Dolphins with 20 points on Saturday, but that makes the defensive performance that much more crucial. Aside from a 45-yard shot to Tyreek Hill, the Bills kept Miami’s electric passing game in check.
Tua Tagovailoa had 186 yards, by far his lowest total in a game he started and finished this season. More importantly, he was visibly skittish against pressure and the Dolphins were adamant at keeping him in the pocket during the Week 3 contest.
So, now Buffalo keeping its lead in the AFC hinges upon a pass rush, particularly to keep pressure off a secondary recently prone to big plays.
“I feel like we’re hitting strides,” Poyer said. “We’re still continuing to get better. Third and longs, we definitely want to get off the field in those situations, but we’re trending in the right direction. That was a good football team we beat today. There’s another good football team coming in here next week that we have to prepare well and we’re going to have to play extremely well to win.”
But it’s also important to remember the Bills are 10-3, with four wins over teams currently projected to make the playoffs and a chance to take a stranglehold on the division in a prime time game at home.
Where else would you rather be?
