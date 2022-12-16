ORCHARD PARK — Is prime time the Bills’ time?
Tom Brady’s exodus from New England was supposed to signal Buffalo’s time in the spotlight. Josh Allen was allegedly primed to lead the Bills to a championship level and put the AFC East in the same chokehold held by the Patriots for close to two decades.
For two seasons, Buffalo dominated the division, aside from a one-game blip in game-wrecking windy conditions last season. The Bills were thought to be miles ahead of the rest of the division, but here we are. Saturday night’s game against the Dolphins could be a determining factor for home-field advantage in the playoffs and a third consecutive division championship. Buffalo has overcome injuries to claw back to 2-2 in the AFC East with back-to-back wins over the Patriots and Jets. It hasn’t been flashy and not always reassuring, but the Bills are riding a four-game winning streak.
But now a prime time game against the Dolphins likely leads to reaffirming control of the division or amplifying questions as to whether the Bills — who are 7-point favorites — should still be anointed Super Bowl favorites.
“You don’t want to lose twice to a team,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “... We understand the type of football team that we are. Our mindset is continuing to take that one-day-at-a-time approach. When you look too far ahead or look too far back, you miss what’s right in front of you.”
It appears weather will rob everyone of a track meet, just as it did earlier in the season. Once thought to be loaded on offense, the Bills have been inconsistent since Allen’s injury. It’s also now fair to say Miami may have better weapons — and certainly more speed — with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.
The Dolphins have downplayed the 7 inches of snow forecasted to fall Saturday, with coach Mike McDaniel breaking out a T-shirt that read, “I wish it were colder,” while saying he wouldn’t be monitoring the weather.
Miami’s rookie coach said, "You just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can.” That sounds good in a sound bite, but it seems unlikely any NFL coaching seeking any possible advantage wouldn’t monitor the weather. Let’s also not forget the Miami offense floundered with heaters on the sidelines last week in Los Angeles, where it was 55 degrees.
But even though the Bills have the luxury to practice in the cold — which they did — they weren’t acclimating to mounds of snow. Even coach Sean McDermott was quick to quip, “It’s not like we’re practicing in 6 inches of snow.”
And although the Bills have more experience in blustery conditions, it hasn’t always led to success. That gusty Monday night against the Patriots last season grounded the Bills offense. In a snowy game against the Falcons, Allen went 11 of 26 for 120 yards and three interceptions.
Allen wasn’t great last week in the cold and wet, throwing for 147 yards. But the Bills won and they were quick to say that defense and ball control were the model for such games. Now they get to back it up.
“Playing in December in Buffalo, it’s not the easiest task to do,” Allen said. “But again, it’s cold for them, it’s cold for us. We get to practice in it, that’s one advantage that we get and we’ve played in it before, so we’ve got to use it.”
McDaniel is right about one thing, however, as there is no asterisk for weather in the standings. The Bills have the bigger force of nature at quarterback and Allen’s arm is stronger than Tua Tagovailoa’s. Buffalo drafted Allen, as it has said numerous times in the past, to play in these types of games.
Despite all the struggles and injuries, the Bills are riding a four-game winning streak, while the Dolphins have looked out of sorts the last two games and they surrender an NFL-worst 31.4 points per game on the road.
“Sometimes the ball bounces in funny ways,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “(Miami) is just as talented and they’re one of the top passing offenses in the league and one of the top scoring offenses in the league. I just think they haven’t been able to convert all the ways they want to convert, but still a very potent, very talented offense.”
A loss could knock the Bills out of first place in the AFC, but not in the division. But a win gives them a three-game lead with three games to play. More importantly it’s a chance for Buffalo to prove there’s still a gap in the AFC East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.