The visual of Von Miller sitting on the back of a cart, slowly moving to the tunnel of Ford Field is a sobering reminder that the injury bug eventually bites everyone.
For most of 2020 and 2021, the Bills coaches and training staff were a marvel. How was it possible that they managed to slip around debilitating injuries for two seasons? Aside from the Tre’Davious White injury, Buffalo smirked as key players crumpled around the league. Credit is certainly warranted, but the Bills are finding the check always comes due.
Twelve defensive starters — not counting White — have missed 29 games and Miller is expected to miss time, although how much is unknown. Gabe Davis was bothered by an injury early in the season. Dawson Knox missed time and Jake Kumerow is on injured reserve. Spencer Brown missed games and now Mitch Morse and Dion Dawkins are ailing.
None of that includes Josh Allen, who has played through a painful elbow injury and just hasn’t been right the last three weeks. And yet, the Bills are still 8-3 with the division and home-field advantage still on the table.
The amount of injuries Buffalo has endured have been enough to cripple teams. To push back championship aspirations to next year. It’s a team eight points away from being undefeated.
Although Sean McDermott is far from the most bombastic coach in the NFL, his staff deserves credit for continuing to patch together a team that not only remains competitive, but wins games. It’s also a testament to the roster that Brandon Beane compiled, finding enough talent to push through.
“Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game,” McDermott said. “I’m real proud of the guys in the way they’ve stepped in and how they’ve stayed resilient through the journey. … There’s been no complaining from the coaching staff or anything like that. Real proud of what they’ve done, as well.”
Despite not missing playing time, Allen’s injury has been the most critical. He’s been reduced to flashes of brilliance rather than being the completely unstoppable force he was prior to the Jets game.
The pain is as obvious as the elbow brace Allen’s attempted to conceal with long sleeves the last three games. Throws he normally completes with ease are off target. It affected the rhythm of the offense, but with a perceived layup win in doubt against the Lions on Thursday was in jeopardy, Allen came to life on the final two drives.
The laser to Stefon Diggs to put the Bills in field goal range was unfathomable. It was reminiscent of the one Patrick Peterson intercepted to seal a Minnesota win in overtime, only this time it had enough velocity and accuracy. It only bolsters the thinking that Allen was behind on the throw against the Vikings, not because of error, but injury.
Even with Allen trudging on, Buffalo found its running game as filler. Allen was the team’s leading rusher against Detroit with 78 yards — after having seven against the Browns — and James Cook had two carries for 4 yards after posting 86 last week.
Yet, Devin Singletary produced 72 yards on 14 attempts. He’s got 205 yards and three touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry since the Allen injury.
“It’s big for us to have contributions from different guys,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “You kind of see that week in and week out. Different guys have been stepping up and having big games for us.”
As Allen continues to regain his health, he can make up for the banged up offensive line, just as Jordan Poyer’s presence covers gaps in the defense. The NFL is finding how valuable Tremaine Edmunds is to the defense and providing him an extension seems more a priority with each game he misses.
Old friend A.J. Klein proved to be an upgrade over Tyrel Dodson at middle linebacker, but neither are of Edmunds’ caliber or versatility. Miller’s injury could be the key, because Buffalo went from being one of the deepest teams at defensive end to one of the thinnest. Greg Rousseau was having a promising season, but can’t shake an ankle injury, while A.J. Epenesa missed last week.
Not having Miller, Rousseau and potentially Epenesa out now leaves opportunities for Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson to step into the lineup.
But all the while, the interior of the defensive line — DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle — have been superb, but none better than Ed Oliver, who is on the verge of becoming a game-wrecker.
“When they say, ‘We’re going to get you isolated on this guy so you can go do what you do,’ that’s when you have to come alive,” Oliver said. “When they feature you, that’s when you have to play the part. It’s as simple as that.”
The former first-round pick is increasing his price tag for 2023 free agency with 13 tackles — six for a loss — and 1.5 sacks over the last three games, including a safety against the Lions. He’s been a key in a defense with question marks against the run holding two top-10 rushing offenses to 3.3 yards per carry the last two weeks.
“You could feel him, and I thought at times, he was dominant,” McDermott said. “His level of play, his intensity, his emotion — that was fun to watch and great to see. That shows everyone what he’s capable of and that’s the new standard for him.”
There is reason to be cautious when it comes to injuries to Allen and Miller, but regardless it seems the Bills are going to find ways to win games no matter who they have to put on the field.
