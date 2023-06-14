ORCHARD PARK — Sean McDermott doesn’t owe the public an explanation. Neither does Stefon Diggs.
That doesn’t mean the rift between Diggs and the Bills couldn’t have been handled better publicly. Diggs’ absence from practice during Tuesday’s organized team activity became the biggest story in the NFL over the last two days, largely because of what wasn’t said and the oddity of what was said.
It’s foolish to think McDermott or any other member of the Bills would publicly divulge the details of the spat, but in an attempt to bury a perceived distraction, they created an even bigger one.
McDermott refused to answer any questions about Diggs prior to Tuesday’s practice, adding only that he was “very concerned.” He could have divulged that Diggs took his physical Monday and attended meetings before practice Tuesday — Josh Allen also declined to answer that question after practice — but did not do so until Wednesday, more than 24 hours after it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused, he was excused by me and so those conversations have got us to what I think and believe is a great spot,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And sometimes you’ve got to have conversations, you need to communicate and I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate. I thought he did a great job.”
Sean McDermott addresses Stefon Diggs situation. #Bills pic.twitter.com/WKOd6dBzqN— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) June 14, 2023
His next sentence started with “And you guys need to understand.” He said it again a few moments later and began his remarks by saying, “There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate.”
It’s hard for McDermott to lecture anyone credibly when the inaccuracies are born from his comments the previous day. Allen tried to push a similar narrative during his press conference Tuesday, stating multiple times that the media was going to make the story bigger than what it is.
Since Diggs was seen arguing with Allen on the sidelines and then swiftly leaving the stadium after the playoff loss to the Bengals, the Bills have poo-pooed notions of his discontent. But his social media has been cryptic, he’s been largely silent and he skipped all of the team’s offseason workouts. Allen to Von Miller to Brandon Beane — all mused openly that Diggs would arrive for mandatory minicamp, so when he didn’t, it became the biggest story in the NFL.
Allen said the matter was “not football related” and repeatedly said he needed to be “better,” but would not provide any insight into either comment. As Allen tried to downplay Diggs’ absence, it was pointed out that his coach was concerned.
When McDermott tried to clarify that statement Wednesday, he responded in a way that he could have the day before and would have been easier to bite into on the first try.
“Whenever a player has something going on or misses and he’s not here for some reason, I am concerned,” McDermott said. “That’s my sentiment with any player and in particular a player as important to us as Stef. And so I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field, whether it be they’re injured, or whatever it is, that’s just how I am.”
McDermott says the problem is resolved, but how do we take him at his word? If it only took one day to fix everything, why wasn’t it done sooner? There are questions that will linger until more details are revealed or until Diggs decides to speak.
The Bills have been adept at keeping internal conflict private during McDermott’s tenure, but they may have caused more harm this time. But Diggs is back and it would take wizardry to financially untether him to the Bills.
They have a little more than a month before reporting to St. John Fisher College for training camp, where Diggs will inevitably have to talk. Winning has a tendency to squash beef, so how this saga ends may take time.
