ORCHARD PARK — The Bills blew a 17-point lead. To a team that stumbled into the playoffs playing its third-string quarterback. And they won.
Do style points really matter at this point in the season?
The Bills say no, the scoreboard says no and history says most likely not. Seventeen games into the season, whether the Bills are good enough to win a Super Bowl is no longer a question. It’s whether or not they are good enough to win one game — the next game — that matters.
Through the first 17 minutes of the game, the Bills looked every bit a championship contender and 13.5-point favorites, as Josh Allen was sublime, going 10 of 12 for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Then Playoff Josh looked like Midseason Josh, going 6 of 16 for 76 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Zach Seiler to give Miami a 27-24 lead one minute into the third quarter.
In the end it didn’t really matter, as a Kaiir Elam interception sparked two series in which Allen went 4 of 6 for 83 yards and two touchdowns, including a superb game-winning 23-yard touchdown strike to Gabe Davis in the front corner of the end zone.
Dreadful as the Bills were for a stretch, they found a way to win a 34-31 game against a Dolphins team they played for the third time. And they advanced to the AFC Divisional round for the third consecutive season, hosting that game for the second time in that span.
“At the end of the day, it’s the playoffs. Everybody here is good,” said Allen, who finished with 352 yards and three touchdowns. “It’s going to be their biggest game — our biggest game — of the season, so nothing to hold back. I thought (Miami) played pretty good tonight, especially on the defensive side of the ball. (They) did some different things that caused us some problems, so hats off to them.”
It was hard not to admire Buffalo’s aggression, taking a deep shot to Stefon Diggs on the game’s first play from scrimmage. But Allen’s ball security came into question on the first drive as he was too loose on a third-down scramble and was off-target to end the drive on the next play.
After racing out to a 17-0 lead, drops ruled the rest of the first half. At one point, Allen had five incompletions and four were drops. Dawson Knox made a highlight-reel touchdown catch in the first quarter but a second scoring grab was ruled incomplete upon review, negating a 20-0 lead.
Khalil Shakir couldn’t hang on to a long bomb, and instead of being in the red zone, the Bills were forced to punt. Then a pass to Cole Beasley caromed off his shoulder pads and into the hands of safety Jevon Holland, setting up Miami’s touchdown and 14th point in 1 minute, 42 seconds.
But the Bills also responded when necessary. Allen came back from that interception to find Davis for 33 yards on his next attempt to start a drive that led to a Tyler Bass field goal to grab a halftime lead. It was also Shakir who made a leaping 31-yard catch on third down and Beasley who caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to give the Bills a 27-24 lead in the third quarter.
“We know it’s win or go home,” Knox said. “But as soon as we start trying to make it such a big, huge event, we might take our focus off of the important things, which are the little fundamentals, the little details and doing us, focusing on what we do well and not giving too much attention to the stage or to the opponent.”
The opponent may have scored 31 points, but the defense gave up one scoring drive longer than 40 yards. An Allen interception was returned 49 yards by Xavien Howard to set up a field goal and another interception led to Skylar Thompson’s 7-yard touchdown strike to Mike Gesicki.
But Miami has the most unique receiving group in the NFL and the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle was eventually going to cause problems. Cornerback Taron Johnson said after the game that their speed is like nothing the Bills have seen all season.
The Dolphins best drive just came at the most inopportune time. Answering Buffalo’s two-touchdown flurry, Thompson went 4-for-5 for 59 yards, as Jeff Wilson Jr. capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Still, Thompson was largely ineffective, finishing 18 of 45 for 220 yards and two interceptions. His 4.9 yards per attempt were the fewest the Bills have allowed all season and his 44.7 quarterback rating is the lowest since Ryan Tannehill (32.7) in Week 2.
“It’s just the flow of the game,” said Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who had 10 tackles and two sacks. “It’s the playoffs. They made some plays on us and capitalized on them. … It’s a week-to-week, game-to-game thing. They made some plays, we made some plays.”
Johnson was reminded of the last time the Bills hosted a wild-card game, as second-seeded Buffalo nearly gave up a 14-point lead to No. 7 Indianapolis in 2020, only for the Bills to come up with a defensive stand to end the game.
Next week will present a new set of problems or holes to exploit, but the score of this week’s game against the Dolphins is unlikely to provide any foreshadowing of what’s in store. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed by winning 13 games, three of which came against playoff teams.
“I was actually thinking about it during the game, I'm like, 'This game reminds me of Indianapolis,'” Johnson said. “That’s playoffs, though. Most of the time it’s not going to be a blowout. So we just have to find a way to make plays.”
