ORCHARD PARK — Well, so much for the narrative that the Bills can’t win close games.
Buffalo isn’t bludgeoning opponents at the rate it was to start the season, which has caused concern for some, but the notion it couldn’t win close games is long gone.
After going 0-6 in one-score games last season, the Bills have gone 6-3 in such games this year, including four in their current-five game winning streak. They control their fate as the AFC’s top seed and a win against the Bears would clinch the AFC East.
On paper, it would seem Chicago is no match for the 11-3 Bills at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. But during a six-game skid, the Bears have dropped four games by one score and seven of their 11 losses have come by eight points or fewer.
With winds gusting more than 30 mph, anything can happen. So here are offensive and defensive keys for the matchup:
Managing the weather
The Bills have recent history in windy games, having played the Patriots last December with winds surpassing 40 mph. They decided not to change the game plan much, throwing the ball 30 times, but with just 15 completions in a 14-10 loss.
Sean McDermott has proven he prefers a clock-control offense whenever possible, so it would be hard to imagine the Bills banging their heads against the wall throwing into the wind again, although don’t expect Josh Allen to be limited to three attempts like Mac Jones a year ago.
But if Buffalo isn’t going to throw the ball, that means it must trust and stick with its running game. For a stretch after Allen’s elbow injury, the Bills committed to utilizing their running backs. That has faded the last two weeks, with Devin Singletary getting 21 touches and James Cook getting eight over the last two games.
Allen has been the leading rusher the last two weeks, and rattled off 77 yards against the Dolphins. If the game is close, Allen is likely to use his legs more frequently and it may be necessary.
If the Bills can maintain enough balance, the Bears should provide a favorable matchup against the run. Chicago is ranked No. 27 in the NFL in run defense, surrendering 143.9 yards per game.
“We were supposed to get so much snow last game and it didn't come really until late in the fourth quarter,” Allen said. “So whatever the weather is, we'll deal with it and kind of adjust on the fly. But yeah, having that experience in the wind and obviously playing in Laramie for a few years, I feel comfortable in that type of situation.”
Containing Fields
If there was an area to feel uneasy about after last week’s win over the Dolphins, it was certainly the run defense. After allowing 188 yards on 7.5 yards per attempt, the prospect of stopping Justin Fields probably doesn’t lend much confidence.
Fields is the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards, leading the NFL’s top rushing attack. The Bears not only average a league-high 186.9 yards rushing per game, but they are also tops with 5.4 yards per carry.
Chicago also activated Khalil Herbert from IR. Herbert ranked fourth in the NFL with 6 yards per carry before sustaining a hip injury in Week 10 and now pairs with David Montgomery, both of whom of more than 600 yards this season.
Everything goes through Fields, however. The second-year quarterback leads the league with 7 yards per carry and has eight runs of 20 yards or more. He is most dangerous on scrambles, and at 230 pounds, is difficult to tackle in the secondary.
Jordan Poyer lightly compared Fields to Allen this week. Like Allen, Fields has made a big jump from his rookie year to this season, and after throwing more touchdowns than interceptions, Fields has thrown 15 touchdowns and 10 picks, upping his quarterback rating by 15 points.
“What an electric player,” Poyer said. “Extremely athletic. He's big. He's fast. He's strong. I always say when you play quarterbacks like these — like Josh, like Pat (Mahomes), you know, Lamar (Jackson) — they're extremely dangerous just because they can hurt you with their legs, they can hurt you with their arm.”
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier didn’t shy away from poor run defense and tackling last week and the need to improve this week, but was confident in being able to bounce back this week.
In the 11 games since 2019 that Buffalo has allowed at least 150 yards in a game, it has responded by averaging 104.6 yards the ensuing game. The only time a team ran for 150 yards in back-to-back games happened this year, when the Packers ran for 208 and the Jets racked up 174.
But after allowing 176.3 yards over a three-game stretch in the middle of the season, the Bills ended that run by holding the Browns to 80 yards. Buffalo also tends to play with more oompf against top rushers. In games nine of the league’s top-20 rushers, the Bills have allowed 66 yards per game.
“You don’t want people to feel comfortable running the ball,” Frazier said. “We had some situations where- not only this year but in years past – where someone has some success running the ball and then you’ve got to regroup, you’ve got to learn from it, and play it better going forward.”
