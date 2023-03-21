There’s a reason free agency is called stupid season and Brandon Beane isn’t dumb.
Beane said the Bills wouldn’t be big spenders in free agency in his season-ending press conference and reiterated it on the first day contracts could be signed. And he’s stuck to his word.
It’s not easy to watch other teams sign good players and it’s not any easier for Beane, who has been known for his aggressiveness in upgrading the roster when possible since arriving in Buffalo.
But not only can the Bills not afford to go after high-priced free agents, but they don’t really need to do that at the moment. Free agency is a quick fix, not a long-term solution to winning a Super Bowl.
There are two ways to build a roster through free agency. One is to take a team with a small amount of money on the books and sign talent on short-term deals to win games while young, drafted talent develops. By the time the young players are ready for new contracts, the others are expiring. The other is to stock as much talent as possible, draft be damned.
One of those ways can lead to yearly success. The other often doesn’t work at all, and when it does, it’s short and the aftermath is messy. The Bills have reached the playoffs four years in a row due to the first route. Let’s remember Jordan Poyer was not considered a splash signing in 2017, while Micah Hyde and Mitch Morse also didn’t command obscene money.
Buffalo went after Von Miller last season. It acquired Stefon Diggs and then paid him in 2020. And there are draft picks that have produced enough to be warranted new contracts. That limits how much can be spent in free agency.
Beane has restructured contracts of Josh Allen, Diggs, Nyheim Hines, Matt Milano and Miller this season. But that just pushes money into the future and it still has to be paid eventually. Beane is better off to work the cap so that when a free agent of Miller’s caliber is available in the future, they can make a move.
“We’re trying to work our way out so that we don’t have a tear-down,” Beane said. “You see that happen from a team here or there, where they say, ‘Man, we can’t do anymore and we have to get rid of some these huge salaries,’ and the only way to do it is to kick further down the road — making it harder — or start trading, releasing and taking those hits.”
Spending gobs of money in free agency has also proven to be fool’s gold. It might net a playoff appearance immediately, but the drop is quick. The Jaguars ranked in the top-10 in free agent spending from 2016-2022 and accumulated two playoff berths.
The Rams are the most notable franchise to build through those means, sacrificing the draft to acquire proven veterans like Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh. Those moves created two Super Bowl appearances and a championship, but they are paying that price now.
Miller wasn’t retained, nor were Beckham and Suh. Robert Woods was shipped off and so was Ramsey. Not only are the Rams strapped for salary cap space, but they don’t have the draft picks to replenish the roster without spending.
The Rams probably should have learned from Al Davis, who was always a prolific spender. The Raiders reached the Super Bowl in 2002 by adding veterans like Jerry Rice, Bill Romanowski and Rod Woodson. They didn’t win and haven’t won much since.
Even Jerry Jones has shifted to building the Cowboys from within rather than taking a run at every big name on the market — from Deion Sanders to Terrell Owens — like he did during the first 20 years of his ownership.
Beane was blunt in saying he wanted to be competitive each year and didn’t want to go through tear-downs like the Rams are currently experiencing. He’s also said on multiple occasions that the Bills won’t sacrifice the future for one season.
Buffalo did that in the Dough Whaley era, trading a first-round pick to get Sammy Watkins, trading for and extending LeSean McCoy, signing Mario Williams to a $100 million contract and signing Charles Clay to a hefty deal. It didn’t produce a playoff berth and Beane spent his first three seasons trying to undo the salary cap damage.
“We want to be competitive every single year,” Beane said. “You’re just not going to be able to add a big-ticket item every year. I know that’s sexy to go do that. We want as many talented players as we can get, but we have to be fiscally responsible. If not, you’re going to see some of the jerseys people are wearing, those players aren’t going to be with us.”
Just because the Bills can’t and won’t mix it up for a major free agent doesn’t mean they won’t or shouldn’t make upgrades to the roster. It’s just not going to be a splash. The Patriots’ 20-year dynasty was built on small free agent acquisitions and when they did make noise, it usually didn’t pan out.
The Chiefs just won a Super Bowl by utilizing draft picks and adding a few pieces to fill out the roster. The Super Bowl runners up Eagles also did the same.
Adding Connor McGovern fills a needed hole on the offensive line, while Deonte Harty gives Allen another weapon. Buffalo still hasn’t addressed its pass rush, which could use another body and it still needs a middle linebacker. But those additions could come via trade or the draft.
If questions are going to be directed toward the current Bills regime, it should be about their success rate in the draft. They have several hits — Allen, Dion Dawkins, Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Milano and Tre’Davious White — but they will need to be successful in the early and middle rounds to maintain the roster until they can once again afford to add a big name on the market.
“The main thing is that we’re ready to go for training camp,” Beane said. “We may not have everything answered now. After the last day of the draft, you may say, ‘Brandon, I don’t think you answered position X,’ and I might not disagree with you, but we’ll keep looking.”
Beane was good enough to concoct a roster good enough to be the Super Bowl favorites leading into each of the last two seasons. It hasn’t materialized, but the Bills have been good and just a few pieces away.
Until the wheels fall off or they don’t make any progress in winning a championship, Beane deserves some trust.
