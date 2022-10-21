When someone says it’s all about the kids, greet it with skepticism.
Adults have a tendency to make poor or self-serving decisions while claiming to have the best interests of kids in mind, especially high school sports. Stripping Bennett of wins over an ineligible player is the latest in an all-too-often string of occurrences.
The violation of a clearly-stated NYSPHSAA rule that a player who played junior varsity or varsity sports in another district before transferring must have filed the proper paperwork falls on Buffalo Public Schools administration. State and Section VI officials are to blame for continuing to use a stupid rule.
Bennett had a player who played JV football as eighth-grader for Sweet Home last year and then his family moved to Buffalo, according to The Buffalo News. BPS failed to file his paperwork and that player competed in the team’s first six games.
By NYSPHSAA guidelines, using an eligible player results in a forfeit, so last year’s Class AA state runners-up went from a 4-2 record and the No. 1 seed in sectionals to 0-6.
It’s not the first time this has happened. Lackawanna forfeited a state title in 2005 and Iroquois did so in 2006. Although no legal action is likely to overturn the decision for Bennett, it doesn’t mean it should happen again.
This isn’t a case of using a ringer who doesn’t live in the district. No competitive advantage was gained by Bennett by using this player, which makes it a paperwork issue. When it was discovered the documents weren’t submitted, officials should simply tell the school the player can’t compete until it’s filed and move on.
It’s no different than getting a ticket for lacking proof of vehicle registration. If you can show proof of registration was obtained prior to the stop, the ticket gets tossed in court. A blanket rule for all ineligible players is nonsensical.
Supporting evidence lies in the player returning after serving a one-game suspension in Bennett’s 42-14 win over Niagara Falls last week. If it only took a week to file the paperwork, then it should be good enough for the previous games also.
It’s not even just a bad rule. It’s a lazy rule, designed to favor what’s easiest rather than what’s just. Section 19.d of the NYSPHSAA handbook says, “For any violation of eligibility or sports standards a school authority may be censured, placed on probation, or suspended by the Section Athletic Council.”
Bennett allegedly tried to get the state to look at the issue in such a manner, with Michael House, the Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics, telling The Buffalo News that it was a “clerical error” and that the school should take the punishment rather than the kids.
So let’s censure the school or put it on probation in matters like this. If that school is a habitual offender, then suspend it. There’s no life lesson to be made here. Kids can’t control where they live, what school they attend, how that school’s administration operates or what decisions their parents make. But they are the ones punished.
Thirty-eight players shouldn’t take the brunt of the discipline over a fixable error. Bennett, of course, is taking legal action over the matter. But schools and the state shouldn’t be wasting taxpayer dollars to squabble in court over a few signatures.
It also seems rich that Bennett is dinged for a transparency rule when Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo released a statement Thursday saying, "It is the position of Section VI to not publicly discuss matters that involve students, nor to make comments regarding disciplinary measures involving member schools or legal complaints or claims (pending or served)."
That was the same line Section VI used during its pay dispute with referees. Some issues cannot be discussed, but a public entity should be transparent in their policies and business dealings.
Section VI exists to represent its membership, but instead said, "All Section VI member schools are expected to follow and uphold the rules set forth by NYSPHSAA." It’s an obvious notion that schools should abide by the rules, but sometimes things fall through the cracks and the section should be lobbying for what’s best for its schools.
Bennett moves into the No. 3 seed with a win over last-place Hutch Tech on Saturday, which means there’s a chance it still makes a deep run in sectionals. All individual stats remain in tact, but players who won three league games by 27.7 points per game are being told they only get credit for one of those wins, that the hard work they put into reaching that point no longer matters.
If it’s really about the kids, then the adults need to start showing it more consistently.
