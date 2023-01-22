ORCHARD PARK — The snow stopped falling shortly after the Bills did Sunday, but the storm may just be starting.
Three years in a row, the Bills exited the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, but it seemed like they were building to something greater. But after a 27-10 bashing from the Bengals, it felt like the end.
It was a team that looked stale and in desperate need of refreshening. Truth be told, the signs were there, masked by an eight-game winning streak.
That doesn’t mean changing the head coach or coordinators. That’s the suggestion of someone who’s upset and doesn’t really know what to say, but wants to make a comment anyway. This is a roster that needs to be infused with more speed, more playmaking ability.
The Bills took three cracks a Super Bowl with essentially the same roster and had a good run, but never a great one. They won 13 games, were deserving of hosting an AFC divisional round game, yet it’s obvious this particularly group doesn’t have the extra gear.
From the start, the Bills looked like a team that was overmatched and knew it. The sideline was lifeless, almost like a 14-point lead — built on two coverage breakdowns that led to wide-open touchdowns — was 40. A team that averaged 95.5 yards rushing per game and was missing three offensive linemen gashed Buffalo for 172.
“There was no real energy, juice, no momentum,” Bills linebacker Matt Milano said. “Usually we’ll get a stop and offense will score or offense will score and we’ll make a turnover — something to bring some change in momentum, but there was none of that this week.”
Early in the season it was easy to see why the Bills were almost everyone’s Super Bowl favorite. They bludgeoned teams, and the games they lost — all three by a combined seven points — were the result of self-inflicted mistakes.
But while the Bengals regrouped from a sluggish start that saw Joe Burrow get pummeled often, the Bills regressed. We waited all season for them to rebound from the slump that started in the second half against the Packers, but it never really happened.
Buffalo rallied after Josh Allen got injured and we largely gave them a pass because they kept winning. But it wasn’t the same. Not every game can be a blowout, but almost all of the games were closer than comfortable and sometimes uninspiring.
A banged up roster, relying on veterans or patchwork players typically isn't going to progress with the season and that's what happened. Beating the Chiefs in Week 6 was their peak.
“We can’t draw conclusions from five weeks ago and say it was the same thing this week,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “It was a completely different team we were playing against. Any time a defense schemes you up well, they execute well, we have to elevate our level of play, too.”
Almost nobody expected the Bills to get battered by the Bengals and fewer would have predicted a 10-point output, the lowest total by the team in 25 games and the second-double-digit loss in two seasons.
“You play to win,” Allen said. “Our goal is to win a Super Bowl or world championship and we didn't accomplish that. So everything that happened in the season is kind of null and void in our minds and it sucks.”
Perhaps there was a point in the season where a championship wasn’t a realistic goal. Injuries ravaged them. Every defensive starter missed a game this season. Micah Hyde’s season-ending injury hurt and Damar Hamlin’s was disastrous. Jordan Poyer was dinged up all season and Tre’Davious White didn’t show many flashbacks to his healthy self.
Looking back, though, what did the Bills do to become a better team during the offseason or to upgrade a roster that lost in the divisional round? Von Miller was the big move and it was worth the price tag until his torn ACL deflated a lackluster pass rush.
The interior defensive line was overhauled and DaQuan Jones — who was one guy not to miss a regular-season game, didn’t play against Cincinnati — was stout, but they were pushed around by a banged up Bengals unit.
Mostly, the Bills relied on drafting and developing the talent they already had. That’s typically a smart move, but some aspects didn’t pan out. The offensive line struggled for chunks of last season, but the Bills simply brought in journeymen to plug gaps and Allen spent this year’s playoff games running for his life too frequently.
Isaiah McKenzie came back on a cheap deal and maybe there was a reason. He couldn’t match the production of Cole Beasley in the slot. And the biggest sign of for trouble was that the Bills felt so compelled to bring Beasley and John Brown back late in the season and immediately push them into the lineup.
Beasley admitted he didn’t get the offers anticipated in the offseason after battling injuries and problems separating against man-to-man coverage. That’s why he didn’t start his short stint in Tampa Bay until Sept. 21. Brown played for four different teams and appeared in four games since being released by Buffalo after the 2020 season.
Sean McDermott didn’t want to address the Bills’ Super Bowl window following the game Sunday, but Poyer is a pending free agent, as is Tremaine Edmunds. Devin Singletary’s rookie deal is coming due, along with a slew of contracts for depth players.
“This is what you work so hard for all offseason — all season — to get in the playoffs and make a push and get to the Super Bowl and win it,” McDermott said. “So there's no second-place trophies. You do learn valuable lessons from this experience. And then you put your head down and go back to work.”
McDermott may be ready to work toward another Super Bowl run, but decisions need to be made and changes are coming. And they are needed because the Bills are now firmly the No. 3 team in the AFC.
