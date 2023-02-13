There is no sports villain greater than a referee.
There are a lot of opinions about what’s a penalty or when a penalty is appropriate. Yet, there never seem to be any consistent parameters.
Complaints come when referees don’t call anything. Then there are complaints when they call every infraction. And of course, there are complaints when referees make a call with the game on the line. There are only two agreements with officials: you’re allowed to flip-flop on those opinions when it fits a desired outcome and the referees are always conspiring to cheat your favorite team.
But if there is consistent officiating in sports, there can’t be multiple sets of rules. Either nothing is called or every penalty is called. The rules can’t change because of time and score. We saw it in two high-profile sporting events this weekend alone.
When James Bradberry IV grabbed Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third down in the final two minutes of Super Bowl LVII, it drew a flag that zapped championship dreams out of the Eagles. There was outrage across social media. How could they make that call in that scenario?
Because it was a penalty.
Bradberry tugged Smith-Schuster’s jersey just enough to impede his chances at catching the ball. He even admitted that it was a penalty, saying, “It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."
It would have been a penalty in the first quarter and that means it should have been a penalty in the closing minutes. It was no different than Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai shoving Patrick Mahomes while he was out of bounds in the AFC Championship. It would have warranted and delivered a flag at any point of every game.
Referee Carl Cheffers says he called holding on James Bradberry because of first part with James’s right hand— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2023
“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand”
pic.twitter.com/NfVQehibE0
If anything, point to Bradberry for the grab. Even if the play resulted in a touchdown, the Eagles would have at least had a chance to tie or take the lead with a touchdown and two-point conversion. But he’s been taught not to let anyone behind him since he began playing football and it’s nearly impossible to break human nature at that moment.
The day prior, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski drove to the hoop and was fouled by Virginia in a tie game as the horn sounded. The officials called the foul. The replay showed irrefutably that a foul was committed before the buzzer.
Officials reviewed the play and waved it off. The ACC later acknowledged that the referees made the wrong decision in not sending Filipowski to the free-throw line for a chance to win the game with 0.1 seconds left. But they decided not to decide the outcome of the game with a whistle without realizing they were doing so by not upholding the call.
WILD END OF REGULATION FOR DUKE-VIRGINIA 😳— ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2023
Overtime on ESPN‼️ pic.twitter.com/4d9uGPXnlc
Favorite cat-calls from fans are, “Let them play” or “Let the players decide.” But when officials swallow their whistle, it favors the team more willing to cross the line. There are teams who will grab and pull if they know a penalty isn’t coming, and like Bradberry, it’s hard to change a lifetime's worth of teaching in a brief moment.
The reality is, the players did determine the outcome of the game in both of those instances. The Chiefs helped decide the game by putting Philadelphia in a precarious position and Bradberry helped by tugging Smith-Schuster’s jersey. Penalties are part of the game.
The same could be said for the Duke-Virginia game. Filipowski drove hard to the hoop — as he’s been taught his whole life — and forced Virginia to make a clean block or foul. Virginia fouled. All of those decisions determined the game. But the officials interjected, not by blowing the whistle, but by not standing firm. Duke never recovered and lost in overtime.
Changing what’s a penalty from game to game creates anarchy and players have to adjust to that constantly. There will always be complaining and heckling directed toward officials, but they won’t be as frequent if the same set of rules apply in every game.
I’ll take the flags if it means consistency.
