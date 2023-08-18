I didn’t grow up in a hockey family.
My father didn’t play or watch religiously, nor did my brothers. I started watching when I met Dominik Hasek through the Variety Club as a little boy.
But when I flipped on the television to watch, there was a voice that wouldn’t allow a little kid with a million distractions to turn away, and even if you did, it was impossible to stop listening. I never stopped watching or listening after that.
Hasek’s gymnastics between the pipes certainly played a role, but truthfully, the person most responsible for my hockey passion is Rick Jeanneret. I can’t imagine I’m alone.
Kids who played hockey in the driveway may try to mimic a move by their favorite player, but just about every kid in Buffalo would copy the way Jeanneret would draw out a goal call — especially during home games when he had to yell over the goal horn — when they flipped the puck into the net.
“Scoooooooooorrrrrrre!”
A lot of announcers have one signature call for a big play, but Jeanneret hooked listeners because you couldn’t wait to hear what was going to come out of his mouth. Jeanneret had a list of iconic calls that would easily rank at the top of the list for any great broadcaster, but it was impossible to pick his best.
“May Day!” “Call a cop, he robbed him blind!” “Top shelf, where momma hides the cookies!” “La-la-la-la-LaFontaine!” “These guys are good, scary good!”
Jeanneret brought more excitement for a random game in February as most announcers would for a playoff game. There was palpable disappointment when you saw the television listings and saw the Sabres would be playing a nationally televised game and Jeanneret would not be on the call.
The passion with which Jeanneret called games made fans yearn for him to have the chance to deliver a Stanley Cup-winning call as his career reached the final stages. It’s hard to recall a Buffalo sports coach or player whose fans wanted a championship for more than Jeanneret and he never played a second for the team, although shots of him after an intense game with his tie undone and disheveled, it looked as if he played every minute.
Your voice will echo forever.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023
Honoring and remembering the life and legacy of Rick Jeanneret. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CmNu0yxTAo
As I grew older and moved away from Western New York, my connection with the Sabres faded. Watching games on national channels didn’t have the same allure without Jeanneret’s distinct sound or voice inflection.
But every time I watched a clip on social media, his voice would bring me back to my childhood, even if his voice had aged and been altered through his battle with stage III throat cancer or if the team’s performance over the last decade didn’t match the end of a legend’s career. When Jeanneret retired, it severed one of the final connections to my childhood.
Watching games this year wasn’t any better or worse, but it was different. It was hard not to wonder what moniker Jeanneret might have for the players or how he would have called one of the team’s many miraculous game-winners.
Jeanneret’s death Thursday at the age of 81 was a reminder that you can’t cling to childhood forever, no matter how difficult it can be to let go. Thank goodness his greatest calls are captured on YouTube, but whenever the Sabres finally win a Stanley Cup, those who grew up with Jeanneret will wonder what thought he would rip off the top of his head as the final seconds tick away.
