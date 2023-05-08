Beefing up the Bills roster seemed far-fetched entering the offseason.
Salary cap restrictions and six draft picks limited the amount of big moves Buffalo could make, but Brandon Beane found a way to make the roster as deep as it has been since he became general manager on May 9, 2017. What remains to be seen is if the Bills still have the same level of talented starters at certain positions.
Beane made three moves in the week following the draft, signing defensive tackle Poona Ford and running back Latavius Murray, while claiming defensive tackle Kameron Cline off waivers from the Colts.
Buffalo currently has 78 players on the roster and should announce its undrafted free agent class this week since rookie minicamp begins Friday. The Bills will get close to the 90-player limit for the offseason, but Beane said after the draft that he didn’t want to get to 90 so there was more flexibility before camp.
It’s always possible that an undrafted rookie free agent can crack the 53-man roster coming out of training camp, but it hasn’t happened since Reggie Gilliam in 2020 and just three times since Sean McDermott was hired as head coach.
In honor of Beane’s six-year anniversary with the team, here is a way-too-early look at what the roster could look like after final cuts in August.
Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.
It’s hard to imagine Matt Barkley not being on the practice squad, but even harder to see him unseat Kyle Allen for the backup job. Allen should be Buffalo’s fourth new backup quarterback in four season.
Running backs/fullback (4): James Cook, Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines, Reggie Gilliam.
The odd man out is newly-signed Latavius Murray. Beane has mentioned multiple times that the Bills were searching for a bigger running back, but Harris likely fills that role and Buffalo doesn’t run the ball enough to need two. Neither Harris nor Murray have been special teams players so it seems unlikely one of them can make the roster in a role like Taiwan Jones has in the past.
Cook and Hines should be penciled in to see most of the offensive snaps at running back, save for short yardage situations.
Wide receivers (6): Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter.
Not long ago, receiver was perhaps Buffalo’s deepest position and now there shouldn’t be any surprises as to who makes the roster barring a late addition. This is also the biggest prove-it position and one that may help determine whether the Super Bowl window is still open.
Shakir, last year’s fifth-round pick, will battle Harty and Sherfield for the No. 3 job, a spot the Bills could never fill after letting Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders depart last year. The combination of the three are going to need to come up with around 600-700 yards to keep the offense humming.
Sherfield is a proven special teams player and Shorter seems enthusiastic to use it as a chance to make the roster out of training camp. Harty might also see time in the return game, where he was an All-Pro in 2019.
Tight ends (3): Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
Kincaid is listed as a tight end, but he’s often going to be considered as Buffalo’s seventh receiver. He is going to be split out the majority of the time, and when he is in-line, Kincaid isn’t going to be asked to be a devastating blocker.
That could keep Morris around — along with his special teams play — but his future likely depends on how many offensive linemen and linebackers are kept. But even though Morris saw 322 offensive snaps, the Bills often used Bobby Hart as a second tight end in the run game.
Offensive line (9): Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, Tommy Doyle, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, David Quessenberry, O’Cyrus Torrence.
Arguably the weakest group on the roster last season now has significant depth, which makes for some difficult cuts. Ike Boettger is the last man off the board at the moment, but it wouldn’t be shocking for Buffalo to keep 10 linemen.
Boettger cemented himself as a starter at guard before an Achilles injury late in 2021 kept him out essentially all last season, but he should be back to 100% this season. Seventh-round pick Nick Broeker is also a wild-card, particularly if he shows the ability to play tackle — Beane also said he might be able to play center — which might allow him to unseat someone like Quessenberry on the final 53.
Defensive end (4): Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Greg Rousseau.
Injured reserve/PUP (1): Von Miller
Four defensive ends seems light for the Bills, but history says Miller is headed to the PUP list for a minimum of four weeks to start the season, given how much caution they used with Boettger and Tre’Davious White, who suffered the same injury at the same point in the season in 2021. White ultimately sat out a full year.
There doesn’t seem to be anyone currently on the roster that could nudge any of the four returners, but it’s a group that is going to face scrutiny without any improvement in Miller’s absence. Basham and Epenesa are facing pivotal seasons in their careers — their rookie deals expire at the end of the season — and Rousseau needs to take another step and become a more consistent force.
Defensive tackle (5): Poona Ford, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle.
Claiming Kameron Cline off waivers might point to a better chance of making the roster, but it’s a crowded room, although Settle’s contract doesn’t match someone who is the No. 5 defensive tackle.
Ford could be a steal or the Bills could find out why he was available for a cheap ticket, but they need more from Oliver in the final year of his rookie deal and Phillips needs to kick the injury bug that has plagued him for the last three seasons.
Linebackers (7): Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Matt Milano, Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams.
Despite typically playing two on defense, the Bills carried seven linebackers after Miller tore his ACL and could again until he’s healthy. If they choose to go with six, Spector could be the odd man. Last year’s seventh-round pick made the roster last season, but was only active in six games.
Spector’s longevity depends on the middle linebacker race in training camp. There is no clear-cut favorite and Beane said Spector would have a chance to win the job. If he can play special teams, there is an outside chance Spector might bump Dodson with a cheaper rookie contract in his favor.
Cornerback (6): Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Tre’Davious White.
Cornerback is a deep unit for the Bills once again, but Benford, Elam or Jackson must snatch the No. 2 spot for good. All three started last season and it was a carousel once White returned from injury.
Cam Lewis has hung around since 2019, but his playing time was torpedoed after the Minnesota game and it’s hard to imagine him beating out any of the aforementioned six, even if Benford is moved to safety as has been discussed.
Seventh-round pick Alex Austin will likely have a hard time making the final roster unless he shows upside at cornerback and can match Neal’s production on special teams.
Safety (4): Damar Hamlin, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp.
Three of the four suffered significant injuries last season, but if all three are healthy again, safety could be the biggest strength of the team. Rapp was a key player for the Rams and might see time in sub packages, which is another reason a player like Lewis or Austin is left off the roster.
Hyde is entering the final year of his contract and Poyer signed friendly two-year deal. Both players are lynchpins in the defense and have no concerns about their starting jobs, but the Bills would be foolish not to use practices and training camp as an audition to see if Hamlin (if he can get back to full speed) and Rapp have a future on the back end of the defense.
Special teams (3): Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Sam Martin.
It wouldn’t be shocking if the Bills bring in a kicker for OTAs and training camp save Bass’ leg, but it would be stunning if any of these three are replaced by the start of the season. Bass just signed a lucrative extension, while Martin is inked to multi-year deal and Ferguson is popular in the locker room as the only player left who precedes McDermott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.