The Bills won’t have many roster spots up for grabs, but they have enough depth for some interesting training camp battles.
Offensive line, defensive line and linebacker are the three areas to watch throughout camp and if the Bills choose to keep an extra player for any position, it likely comes from one of those three groups.
Buffalo has up to 12 offensive linemen vying for nine or 10 spots, while four players are competing for the middle linebacker job and edge rusher has become a crowded position.
After some moves during organized team activities, like signing Leonard Floyd and Brandon Shell, along with a season-ending injury to Nyheim Hines, it’s time to make one last roster prediction before camp starts Tuesday:
Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.
The Bills have carried two quarterbacks during the last two seasons and it is safe to assume that will be the plan once again this year. It’s still hard to see Matt Barkley not being on the practice squad due to his relationship with Josh Allen, but it doesn’t seem feasible that he beats out newly-signed Kyle Allen for the No. 2 job.
Running backs/fullback (4): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam.
It seemed unlikely the Bills would keep four running backs and Reggie Gilliam based on years past and how much they prefer a two-back rotation. But Nyheim Hines heading to the reserve/NFI list due to a jet ski crash opens the door for Murray to make the roster.
Wide receivers (6): Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter.
The Bills have retooled the receiving corps, trending toward bigger receivers in camp. KeeSean Johnson and Dezmon Patmon were signed to the pratice squad late last season and veteran Marcell Ateman was added during OTAs, but there doesn’t seem to be much drama surrounding who makes the final roster.
Tight ends (3): Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris.
Adding Jace Sternberger to the roster the day before camp opens is intriguing. The former third-round pick of the Packers has stints with four teams in two seasons but has not played in an NFL game since 2020. He led the USFL with seven touchdowns and was fourth with 517 yards this year and if that production translates, he could give Morris a run for the No. 3 job, but Morris has the edge in experience with the Bills and special teams play.
Offensive line (9): Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, Tommy Doyle, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, Brandon Shell, O’Cyrus Torrence.
Ike Boettger is the odd man out, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he makes the team after being a full-time starter before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 of 2021. Keeping Boettger would give the Bills six interior linemen and only three tackles, unless they choose to keep 10. David Quessenberry is also a candidate for tackle depth and he could be dueling Tommy Doyle — who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 — for a job.
Defensive end (4): A.J. Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Greg Rousseau.
Injured reserve/PUP (1): Von Miller.
Miller will start training camp on the PUP list, but whether he’s activated before the season starts is a mystery. He claimed he wouldn’t miss more the six weeks, which would be the end of the PUP term.
It wouldn’t be surprising to keep Boogie Basham, but having six edge rushers once Miller returns is unlikely. General manager Brandon Beane has a habit of making trades for draft picks during training camp — like Cody Ford last season — and Basham is a prime candidate to be that player this season.
Defensive tackle (5): Poona Ford, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle.
Phillips is also starting training camp on the PUP list after shoulder surgery kept him out of OTAs. If he’s not ready for the start of the season, it could open a spot for Basham or someone like Kameron Cline or D.J. Dale. Settle was a candidate to be a cap casualty, but he renegotiated his contract to cut his cap hit from $4.9 million to $2.1 million.
Linebacker (7): Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Matt Milano, Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams.
Matakevich will begin training camp on the PUP list, but he is a valuable special teams player who received an extension during the offseason. Spector is the player to watch with this group.
There probably isn’t an undrafted linebacker on the roster to unseat him, but the Bills could go with six. It will depend on Spector’s improvement from his rookie year, when he played six games, primarily on special teams. Spector will get a shot to start at middle linebacker, but might be fourth out of four for the job.
Cornerback (6): Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Tre’Davious White.
There may be questions about who will start opposite White, but it’s still a deep unit. Benford, Elam and Jackson will compete for that job and all appear to be locks to make the team. Benford won the job out of camp last year and there has been some chatter about moving him to safety.
Neal’s ability on special teams gives him the final spot, which leaves Cam Lewis on the outside this season and would have to compete with seventh-round pick Alex Austin if the Bills wanted to keep seven.
Safety (4): Damar Hamlin, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp.
No surprises here. Beane said during OTAs that Hamlin wouldn’t start on the PUP list, and since he was an adequate starter last year in place of Hyde, it seems he has a backup job waiting if he is completely healthy.
Special teams (3): Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Sam Martin.
The Bills didn’t even sign a kicker or punter to spare the legs of Bass or Martin for training camp. Their jobs are safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.