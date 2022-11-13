If you think about it — even if it takes digging to the deepest depths of your mind — the only way that game could end was with Josh Allen being intercepted in the end zone, right?
The Bills showed their best and worst in a wildly entertaining, but abysmal second-half performance that led to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings. Allen showed his best, driving for the game-tying field goal in regulation and bringing Buffalo to the Minnesota 20-yard line, where it could seemingly do no worse than tie.
It was only a matter of time the worst crept back in.
That was the narrative for Allen and the Bills throughout the game. They made plenty of big plays — evidenced by their 17-point third-quarter lead — but often followed them with a letdown.
Buffalo has followed 10-yard gain with a play of 1 yard or less 16 times during the last three games. But against Minnesota, it was more than yards. The Bills torched the one-loss Vikings at times, but failed to put them to sleep multiple times.
The Bills even had the game won after an improbable goal line stand, only for Allen and Mitch Morse to fumble the snap, which was recovered for a touchdown by Eric Kendricks in the end zone for a touchdown.
MVPs don’t throw interceptions in the end zone and Super Bowl champions don’t squander opportunities regularly. Losing back-to-back games doesn’t change Buffalo’s talent level or aspirations, but allowing these trends to become habits can derail a season.
“It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only,” Allen said. “Making the right decisions, making the right throws, putting our best foot forward in practice. This one’s going to sucking watching, but we have to find a way to put this one behind us and not let it affect our next one.”
For all his heroics that vaulted him to the top of the MVP race early in the season, Allen has reverted back to the first two seasons of his career: ultra-talented, but impulsive. But even during a time when he threw 21 interceptions and had 22 fumbles, Allen was never this careless in the red zone.
Two Patrick Peterson interceptions in the end zone on Sunday are added to one last week, after having four in his first 67 games. The Bills have now had red-zone turnovers in five consecutive games.
The offensive woes were confounding after a highly-efficient 24-point first half that included a five-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an Allen to Gabe Davis touchdown to go up 14 with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.
But it’s also been three games since they have scored a touchdown in the second half. The Vikings outscored the Bills 23-6 in the second half, and after outscoring opponents 71-17 in the second half in the first six games, opponents have gained a 43-12 advantage the last three games.
“I feel like we’re coming out in the first half with our minds sharp, getting after it and then we somewhat hit a little lull and kind of have to get back in a groove,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It seems like when we have to get in a groove, it’s always crunch time. We always seem to figure it out and make a way, but it’ll save us if we don’t take that lull, don’t take that gasp of air.”
Even the Buffalo defense took the rollercoaster ride. For all the talk of being susceptible to the run, they held All-Pro Dalvin Cook to 25 yards, until he reeled off an 81-yard run — the longest in the NFL this season — one play after taking a 17-point lead. Sure, the Bills just lost Tremaine Edmunds to a groin injury, but it was a tackle Cam Lewis needed to make and one Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde regularly make.
After a Von Miller sack forced a fourth and 18, all Lewis had to do was knock the ball down — a scenario youth teams practice. Instead he went for the pick and Justin Jefferson snatched it for one of the best catches of the year.
Yet despite all of that, the defense made enough plays to win, coming up with goal line stands in the fourth quarter and overtime, while intercepting Kirk Cousins twice. But they only mustered three points off turnovers and the Bills have scored 35 points off turnovers all season, including 11 points off 11 turnovers since Week 3.
“We had opportunities to win; that’s what makes it sting,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We were right there and we got sloppy with the football. This is the journey of the season, so you have to pull yourself back together, find out the reasons why, make the adjustments and move forward.”
The Bills have lost back-to-back games each of the last three seasons and responded by winning at least three consecutive games in the previous two. With the Browns and Lions on deck, they have a chance to get back on track, but it’s the close games, against good teams Buffalo needs to prove itself against consistently.
