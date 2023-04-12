PENSACOLA, Fla. — Chris Sims knows how to run fast. Now he’s learning to fly.
The Lockport native grew up attending air shows with his father and once went to space camp. The sight of a fighter jet whizzing through the air at unimaginable speeds and the roar of the engines planted a dream in his brain.
As Sims aged, reality began to occupy a larger space in his cranium. Sims often though, “Thousands of kids have this dream, but how many actually get to do it?”
He went to Roberts Wesleyan with the goal of being a pilot, but he wanted to experience life first. And the program he desired required a degree. Sims briefly considered law school, but in the meantime, he ran. Fast.
Sims won six East Coast Conference championships and two National Christian College Athletic Association titles at Roberts Wesleyan. But eventually he was ready to try something new and his thoughts always trickled back to being a pilot.
After graduating with a history degree in 2021, Sims enrolled in Navy Officer Candidate School. Then he did 17 weeks of basic training in Newport, Rhode Island, before leaving for flight school in Florida.
Grades and dreams determine placement and Sims finished in the top of his class earning selection as a Naval Flight Officer for training to fly an F-18 Super Hornet. Sims is still a couple years from becoming an official NFO, but the kid who questioned the attainability of dreams found his answer.
“It's one of those things that felt like for a long time that a lot of people want to do stuff like this, but it's not something a lot of people do,” Sims said. “It doesn't seem super attainable until you actually sort of put your mind to it and actually figure out 'OK, how am I actually going to do this kind of thing?'”
It’s hard to say whether Sims would have pursued his dreams without running, but the sport brought clarity to the idea of chasing big goals. During his senior year in 2016 at Lockport, Sims was the Niagara Frontier League champion in the 3,200 meters.
That gave him the confidence to be a Division II runner at Roberts, where he won the ECC 5,000-meter run four times between indoor and outdoor track and field, while also capturing the 3,000 conference indoor title twice and the 8,000 cross country championship once.
“It was really important for me to be able to play a sport and have success in a sport early on, especially with running, it's it's easy to see a tangible goal,” Sims said. “You're making these incremental improvements, and you're seeing them with a physical time. Overall, just the ability to work towards something and continually see success has helped me in my career, just know that my heartbreaks and my hard work is going towards something good, something I enjoy.”
Running also helped Sims craft the mental and physical discipline it takes to complete military training and flight school. Discipline is required for the extensive training for a 3,000-5,000-meter races. It’s also necessary to maintain strategy and toughness during the race.
Sims had to be tough enough to withstand exhaustion in the first seven laps in order to find an extra gear for the final go-round. He also had to be smart enough not to let fatigue hamper his strategy. Going too fast early in the race diminishes the chances of a fast finishing kick.
At Roberts, Sims bumped the discipline up a notch, winning the 10,000 meters at the NCCAA outdoor championships in 2019. His fastest career time in the race — which is a little more than 6 miles — was 30 minutes, 23.49 seconds.
“Once I got to college, I kind of I looked around and said, 'You know, these guys are doing the things I want to do. Why can't I do that? What difference is there between me and them?'” Sims said. “I was just kind of like, I might not be able to do it but I'm at least going to try it.”
With his confidence intact, Sims wasn’t afraid of what was next once his running career ended. Part of that is because he was looking forward to conquering his next goal. A trip to Virginia, where his brother-in-law is an aircraft mechanic, settled his thoughts.
Before actually flying an F-18, Sims had to learn basic aviation skills and did his airtime in a turboprop plane. Now that the Navy has given his placement, Sims can focus on aviation and fighter tactics. The training will be similar to what was shown in Top Gun, although Sims doesn’t anticipate playing any beach volleyball.
As he continues to move through all the steps, Sims is cognizant that he is on path to finally becoming an a fighter pilot. Even in the middle of the process, Sims is able to reflect and marvel at where life has taken him.
“It’s awesome finally being around people who share the same interests and love aviation and stuff like that,” Sims said. “It's definitely... It's an amazing sort of community.”
