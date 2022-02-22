MIDDLEPORT — Mandy Hill will graduate from Royalton-Hartland as the most decorated swimmer to compete in the Niagara-Orleans League. But she never got to compete in a sectional meet or a state meet.
Sometimes Hill gets frustrated she never got to go stroke-for-stroke with Section VI’s best female swimmers. But then she looks at the record board.
Hill owns 10 school records and seven N-O League records. Nine of those records would have won Section VI Class C championships in October — several without a close second — and all seven of her league records would have placed in the top-five at last season’s Section VI championship.
But because N-O schools compete in a combined schedule with the boys during the winter, she never got to swim in Section VI’s postseason meets during the fall.
“It is a little bit frustrating because I’ve never been able to experience states or sectionals, but it’s OK,” Hill said. “It’s fun to be able to swim with the boys and have them pushing me and to have that competition. It would have been a fun experience to go to states.”
Hill would have loved to see where she stacked up with the top girls in Western New York and the state in the freestyle sprints, in particular. She is a freestyle specialist — owning N-O records in the 50, 100, 200 and 500-yard freestyles and the 200 and 400 relays — and will attend Canisius College to compete as a sprinter.
Her top time of 24.72 seconds in the 50 would have finished fifth at the Section VI state qualifier, while her 1 minute, 57.42 seconds in the 200 freestyle would have ranked third. She swam 53.93 seconds in the 100, which would have been fifth and her best time of 5 minutes, 23.35 seconds in the 500 freestyle would have netted a fourth-place finish among the top swimmers in the section.
Hill also swam the 200 individual medley in 2:15.65 and that would have been fourth at sectionals, while Roy-Hart would have placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:44) and fourth in the 400 freestyle (3:49.19) relays.
“I was really excited to swim the 50 free and 100 free because I don’t normally swim those and they’re really hard to drop time,” Hill said. “This year I was really trying to break those records and I was really excited to swim those at the all-league meet.”
To reach the postseason, Hill would have had to beat the boys. Beating the boys played a big role in Hill’s development as a swimmer. Not only does she swim in practice with the boys at Roy-Hart, but because her high school season is different from other girls, she also swims against boys during her club season in the fall.
To swim half the year against the boys can be a tough task, physically and socially. She is constantly chasing them, trying to find ways to beat them and they want nothing to do with losing to her. Hill believes the constant chase has made her a better swimmer despite not getting a chance to compete in postseason meets.
The Roy-Hart coaching staff agrees with the idea, which is why they typically paired Hill with the top boys sprinters during practice. She had strong competitions with Carter Green, who won four events at the 2021 N-O League meet for the Channel Cats and this year she was partnered with Andrew Ossont, who won the boys league title in the 50 freestyle.
“We’ve always paired Mandy next to the boys in practice,” said Roy-Hart coach Lindsay Yates, who was also a former standout for the Channel Cats. “... When boys and girls swim against each other, they push each other to be better.”
While Hill never got to capture a sectional patch, she instead has a record board that is now proof she can contend with the best. For years Hill dreamt of having her name on the school’s record board and now it’s one of the few.
“It’s pretty cool to look up there and see your name cover the whole board,” Hill said. “I’ve been swimming here since I was 7 and I’ve always been looking up at those boards. I’ve pictured having my name on those boards and having that in the back of my head to one day have at least one. To have 10 is very exciting.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Mandy Hill’s top times
Niagara-Orleans League records
50 freestyle: 24.72
100 freestyle: 53.93
200 freestyle: 1:57.42
200 IM: 2:15.65
500 freestyle: 5:23.35
200 freestyle relay: 1:44.00
400 freestyle relay: 3:49.19
Roy-Hart school records (all of the above)
100 butterfly: 1:01.84
100 breaststroke: 1:10.67
200 medley relay: 1:59.17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.