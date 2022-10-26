AMHERST — Royalton-Hartland came into the Section VI Class B-2 semifinals riding a 10-game winning streak and hadn’t given up a goal in three games.
But while it may have taken over 110 minutes of play Wednesday, the top-seeded Rams’ magical season against No. 5 Allegany-Limestone, which got a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.
The game was played in a strong wind, which favored one end of the field, and mist from time to time. The weather and cool fall air led to a defensive stalemate, which wouldn’t be settled until a second round of penalty kicks.
“You don’t want your season to ever end,” Roy-Hart coach Rich Jennings said of the season-ending defeat. “We had a lot of high hopes going into sectionals to go as far, if not farther than last year. … It hurts. Anytime you lose like that it hurts, especially for the seniors, you feel bad for them because everything they fought hard to get to.”
In the first half, chances were minimal for both teams. Roy-Hart attempted two corner kicks within the first 15 minutes, both to no avail. Allegany-Limestone, meanwhile, had one shot on goal in that same 15 minutes, but it was deflected by keeper Emma Marsillo’s shins and corralled.
Just before the 19th minute of play, Rams point leader and super sophomore Kaitlin Mettler let loose a boot from the keeper’s left, but the shot was saved by the Gators’ keeper Chloe Baker.
Roy-Hart received a scare later on in the first half. Mettler had two more chances, but after the second one, she came up hobbling and landed on the turf. After a few minutes on the ground, she was able to walk off on her own power and came back into the game a couple minutes later.
The Gators notched a few shots on goal late in the first 40, but both couldn’t escape the gloves of Marsillo.
Both teams went into half tied, 0-0.
The Rams came out with a golden chance just over two minutes into the second half. Allie Trombley entered the crease just around the PK spot and was denied by Baker. The opportunity was Roy-Hart’s best look at a goal up to that point.
After a hot start offensively for R-H, the Gators followed up with a few opportunities of their own, but once again, Marsillo was there for the save.
Later on, with under eight minutes remaining, Roy-Hart got into their attacking third and had two more shots on the net, but none could escape the dives of Baker. After 40 more minutes of action, the score remained blank, 0-0, and the squads marched on to overtime.
In the first overtime period, Roy-Hart had a corner kick that got close through the crease a couple times, but to no avail. The defensive stalemate continued through the first 15-minute OT period.
In the second overtime, Allegany-Limestone’s Olivia Paterniti just missed sending the Rams home, but sent one inches over the crossbar. The shot was part of a couple-minute span for the Gators where they controlled the attack.
Following another 15-minute overtime, the match remained scoreless and headed to penalty kicks as the decider.
This game didn’t want to end, as the first five penalty kicks resulted in a 2/5 finish for both teams. Roy-Hart netted their first two and had two more chances to ice it, but both kicks were saved by Baker.
Magic ran out for Roy-Hart in the second round of PKs though. After netting the first kick, the next two were stopped by immaculate saves by Baker and Payton Fortuna netted the winner for the Gators to send them to the Class B-2 finals versus Fredonia.
Jennings added the wind was a huge factor in the game, but he said he was proud of his team and how they played, even in the tough conditions.
The Allegany-Limestone keeper, Baker, ended up being the deciding factor when it came down to penalty kicks, but she was solid throughout and Jennings gave credit to her.
“Their goalie made some huge key saves throughout the game that kept us out of the net,” Jennings said. “We had three or four that I mean (were) point blank, on the net shots and their goalie made some huge saves. Kudos to her and them for putting that together.”
He added that he felt his team had momentum at times during the game but the ball just didn’t bounce the Rams way on this particular night.
Despite the loss, Jennings and the Rams will return 13 underclassmen from this year’s roster, including sophomore standout Kaitlin Mettler, who netted 30 goals and nine assists this season. He said he’s excited for the future and happy to see his young team growing and that there is hope in the program.
Like every high school season, though, Jennings will have to wave goodbye to seven seniors from this squad – Grace Parker, Amelia Konstanty, Ada Livergood, captain Nadia White, Alexis Seib, Grace Trombley and Hannah Giroux.
Jennings noted saying goodbye to senior classes is never easy, but he is looking forward to what they can accomplish as they depart the halls of Roy-Hart this upcoming June.
“You hate to see them go, but I’m excited for them and what they have in the future,” he said. “I love them. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the years and I’m grateful for each one of them.
“As they continue to take that energy and excitement that they brought to the game, they’re going to go far, but also just realizing their values are not found in the outcome of a game. I’m proud of them and who they are and look forward to what they’re going to accomplish in life.”
The Rams finish the season 13-3 overall and co-Niagara-Orleans League Champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.