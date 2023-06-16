Time to make some room in the trophy case of Thomas Russo III.
The Roy-Hart senior was named the 2023 All-Western New York Small School Pitcher of the Year in an announcement Friday. Russo was one of 13 players selected from seven Greater Niagara region schools between the Large and Small School teams.
Last month, Russo led Roy-Hart (18-5) to its first Section VI Class B2 championship since 2019 when he threw a complete-game, 10-strikeout, two-hit performance in a 5-1 victory against Fredonia.
Russo, a Canisius College commit, finished with a 6-1 record in seven starts and appeared on the mound 12 times. The Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year, Russo ended his senior campaign with five complete games, three shutouts and two saves and also struck out 118 batters.
One of six Rams players to appear in all 23 games, Russo was part of Roy-Hart’s success offensively, as he posted a .507 average, hit three home runs, 11 doubles, five triples and drove in 22 RBIs and scored an additional 26 runs.
Teammate and junior Brayden Hy was a second-team outfield selection for Small Schools. Another critical piece of Roy-Hart’s championship season, Hy recorded a .452 batting average and posted a team-high 24 RBIs while appearing in all 23 games. An N-O League first team selection, Hy also scored 31 runs and drilled two home runs along with eight doubles and four triples.
After having been named the Niagara Frontier League player of the year earlier this month, Niagara Falls senior Jude Lowry received 2nd-Team Large School pitching honors.
Lowry helped the Wolverines (15-2-1) clinch a second consecutive league title and advance to the Class AA semifinals. Lowry, a NCCC commit, led the team in innings pitched (40.2), strikeouts (56), wins (5) and ERA (0.86) and allowed only 18 hits in seven appearances on the mound.
Medina’s Aidan Paul, also a NCCC commit, was a second-team selection for Small Schools as a pitcher. Paul led the Mustangs to a 9-7 campaign, where he recorded five wins in 10 starts, including five complete games and two shutouts. Paul appeared in 68.1 innings and struck out 140 batters, the program’s new single-season record.
Other Greater Niagara region players who were selected to the team were Grand Island junior Dylan Novak and Starpoint senior Andrew Hearn, both as Large School selections.
Novak, a junior, was selected first-team designated hitter. The first-team NFL selection finished the 2023 campaign with a .408 average and recorded 15 RBIs and scoring an additional 15 runs for the 9-13 Vikings.
A Division I Quinnipiac commit, Hearn led the Spartans (5-8) at the plate with a .357 average, a home run and drove in nine runs. Hearn also posted a 1.00 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 28.1 innings of work.
Eight players made the teams as honorable mention selections, seven of them from the Large Schools. Niagara Falls had three selections in seniors Connor Burkestone and Domenic Hockok and freshman Anthony Littere while North Tonawanda had two players named, Sam Heim and Jacob Szlis. Grand Island senior Jackson Frey and Lockport freshman Jowell Garcia were also selected.
Wilson sophomore Tyler Johnston was the lone honorable mention for Small Schools.
