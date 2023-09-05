A major piece of Royalton-Hartland’s sectional championship team last year already has his next step planned before his senior season.
In a social media post Thursday, Brayden Hy announced he is the latest Roy-Hart player to commit to Canisius University.
A second-team all-Western New York small schools selection in June, Hy helped the Rams win their first Section VI championship since 2019 with a 5-1 victory over Fredonia in the Class B2 championship, the program’s sixth appearance in the big game since 2017. Hy and the Rams, who finished 17-5 overall, were the Class B runner-up, falling to eventual state champion Depew.
A two-time Niagara-Orleans League first-team selection, Hy hit better than .400 for a
second straight season with a .452 batting average and a .573 on-base percentage. Hy drove in 24 runs, scored 31 and had 14 extra-base hits. Primarily the number-two hitter, Hy had six multi-RBI games and nine multi-hit games.
A three-year varsity letterman for Roy-Hart, Hy has played in 63 games with a career .458 batting average, a .753 slugging percentage and a 1.304 on-base slugging. Hy has recorded four home runs, 79 RBI, 28 doubles, 10 triples and 25 stolen bases.
Hy will join former Roy-Hart teammate and current Canisius freshman, Thomas Russo III, next year.
