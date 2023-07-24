Jake Bruning wasn’t ready to relinquish his dream of pursuing the big leagues.
A standout for Royalton-Hartland during high school and a key reliever over four seasons for Niagara, Bruning had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and transferred to South Alabama.
After facing New Orleans on April 25, Bruning developed an impingement injury in his shoulder, which also affected his labrum. The injury left him uncertain if he’d be able to play again but also keep his dream of reaching the majors going.
And he’s still going.
On July 13, Bruning’s next step became official when he signed with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League, who play at Medlar Field on the campus of Pennsylvania State University. Coming out of the bull-pen, Bruning made his first of three appearances to date last Tuesday, striking out two batters and allowing one hit in 2.1 innings of work in State College’s 14-3 win against Trenton.
The next challenge is building up his volume when on the mound but, right now, Bruning is relieved to be back playing the sport he loves.
“It’s been a tough road but it’s been a humbling one for me,” Bruning said. “And the experience, I wouldn’t go back and redo or trade anything. … All those experiences really helped me today, even though I feel like I’m not pitching to where I was up to or where I’ve been to, (I’m) still trying to get healthier. It’s just awesome to be here and I really am still pushing for it and not like giving up on this dream.”
Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report in 2021, the MLB Draft League is an 80-game split-season format, with the last 50 games designed for players who have exhausted their college eligibility or would not be returning to the collegiate level. Bruning fit the bill and, after graduating from Southern Alabama this past spring, was pitching for the Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in June.
That’s when his former Niagara coach, Rob McCoy, came back into the picture. Even after Bruning transferred at the end of the 2022 season to play down south, the two stayed in touch and McCoy “fully supported” Bruning’s decision to take his talents elsewhere and helped him make the right fit.
Bruning is now the fourth former Purple Eagle to sign in the MLB Draft League, joining Lew-Port’s Dawson Bailey (State College) and Batavia’s Tyler Prospero (Williamsport) who made their rosters last year as well as Lancaster’s Max Giordano (Trenton) earlier this month.
Since he first heard of the young pitcher through Jeff Ziemecki, coach of the Thunderwolves Showcase, McCoy said Bruning progressed from not having enough velocity to gaining some weight and confidence and finding some good results with the Purple Eagles.
“He dedicated himself to the weight room, to a daily schedule, a plan, stuck to it and his getting better day-by-day paid off for him in the long run,” said McCoy, who finished his 15th season on Monteagle Ridge this spring. “He was always a competitor, like he had a competitor’s mindset. He just needed stuff and the stuff came with hard work and day-to-day (working) after it.”
Bruning described his pitching style as one that directly attacks opposing batters and admitted he’s not afraid to give up hits. Bruning first showed his potential at Niagara, where he struck out 136 batters over 136.2 innings of work during his four seasons with the Purple Eagles. Relying on his fastball and slider through his career, Bruning is now expanding his baseball lQ since he first worked with State College’s pitching coach, Jerome Williams.
Williams was selected 39th overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 1999 MLB Draft and played for a total of eight teams in the majors through 2016, and after playing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and the Mexican League, retired in 2018. Having someone like Williams with professional pitching experience in the clubhouse every day, Bruning said, has been beneficial for his development.
“It’s not like he’s just another coach but he’s like one of us as well,” Bruning said. “He’s been in situations in pro ball and going up through the minors, going to the bigs for 15 years, he gets us as players. … He’s even there with every guy on the pitching staff working with him if they go to ask him, which is huge. Not a lot of coaches would do that even in college, so he really cares and really wants you to be successful at whatever level you’re going to get to or wherever you want to get to in life as well.”
With the Spikes, Bruning said the players have a blending of team goals with the individual goal of reaching the big leagues. As of Monday, State College was in third place in the standings with a 7-7 record and sat 3 1/2 games behind leader West Virginia in the standings. Because everyone is in the same situation, Bruning said the team has gelled well.
“We’re all ready to perform at our best level because it helps us win and it helps us get to where we want to go,” Bruning said. “If my goal is to win the game, I want to get zero runs, that helps us win because giving up no runs means that the hitters put up more runs for us and then they help us win. It’s also trying to achieve a similar goal within the same goal.”
