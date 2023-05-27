GRAND ISLAND — Zip. Zero. Zilch.
Back-to-back sectional championship games netted zero runs. But this year, this time, Royalton-Hartland scratched and clawed to score runs when it needed to slam the door.
A two-run single to right field in the fourth inning from Zack Walker and a complete game, 10-strikeout, two-hit performance from Thomas Russo III headlined No. 6 Roy-Hart’s 5-1 victory over Fredonia in the Section VI Class B2 championship game in a Saturday matinee at Grand Island High School.
Appearing in and winning sectional championships had become a staple of the program in recent history, all four now coming since 2018 and in six consecutive seasons dating back to 2017.
After experiencing the heartbreak first hand, Walker said it was “exciting” to end the program’s drought and keep the season alive by getting the bats to go to work.
The Rams will face No. 2 Depew in the Section VI Class B championship game at 2 p.m. Monday at Sal Maglie Stadium in the city of Niagara Falls. The Wildcats defeated No. 9 Iroquois, 3-1, in the first B2 semifinal.
“We were in that situation last year,” Walker said. “We couldn't catch him. But this year, we made it hurt. And it just turned the game, turned the tides.”
Early in the contest, the Rams struggled offensively as Fredonia senior Matt Cash retired 10 of his first 11 batters. That was before the Rams drew three walks in the fourth inning to set up Walker for his two-run hit, bringing home Russo and Ethan Kuzma for a 2-0 lead.
The momentum continued in the bottom half of the frame as Russo, a Canisius commit, struck out the side, which he later did again in the sixth.
Roy-Hart (17-4) head coach Jim Heideman said the fourth inning, offensively and defensively, was the turning point for the Rams in the contest.
“Well, when Russo’s on the mound, that’s the deal,” Heideman said. “When you get a few runs, you feel pretty confident with him on the mound.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Fredonia was able to load the bases and Cash scored on a pass ball to cut the deficit to 2-1. Walker then showed his arm in right field as after recording the sacrifice fly-out from Nathan Sercu, he threw the ball to the cut–off man, first baseman Remington Albee, who fired the ball to Kuzma to get Fredonia’s pinch base-runner, Charlie Parker, out at home for a inning ending double-play.
Because it was a one-run game in a championship game, Walker anticipated the Hillbillies would take the gamble sending the runner home from third and knew the play had to be made, one the team spends time on every day in practice.
“I just knew we gotta go (home),” Walker said. “They wanted to tie it up. So you gotta get it in and gotta get in it fast. And it just worked out. The relay was quick enough and we got him at home.”
Roy-Hart then put the game away in the top of the seventh as junior Brayden Hy brought Jake Gould home on an RBI bunt triple. The Rams then scored two more runs off wild pitches from reliever Ashton Putney.
Even with facing quality pitching in Myrtle Beach during spring break, Fredonia head coach Tim Cowan knew at the beginning of the season the road to the championship would go through Roy-Hart, who knocked them out of last year’s postseason. Cowan said the team wasn’t intimidated facing Russo but noted it was difficult replicating him in practice.
“You can't turn the machine up to simulate his movement. You just put yourself into games with quality pitchers and quality teams (during the regular season) and we did that.”
In the victory, Gould recorded two of Roy-Hart’s five total hits.
Owen Rush provided Fredonia’s lone two hits of the game with a pair of singles.
Fredonia finishes its season 13-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.