Greg Martillotta spent almost 30 years coaching soccer and now he’s ready to be a spectator.
Martillotta announced Tuesday he would be stepping down as the Royalton-Hartland boys soccer coach, a position he’s held since 2015.
He was previously at his alma mater Albion for 19 years and retires as the winningest coach in Niagara-Orleans League history. His 238 career wins is also 14th all-time in Section VI.
With his son, Peter, set to move on to college soccer and his daughter, Ella, a sophomore volleyball player, Martillotta wanted to devote his time to watching his children compete.
Martillotta contemplated the decision for a few years, and when Peter opted to play club for the Western New York Flash last year, he got a chance to see what life was like not coaching his son for the first time since he was 8 years old and it wasn’t so bad.
“I put my heart and soul into doing this and immersing myself in giving all that I had into it,” Martillotta said. “I can walk away knowing my heart was in it and that I did the best I could while I was here.”
The Roy-Hart program Martillotta is leaving behind looks much different than the one he inherited. The Rams won one game his first season, but he started to build an offseason program and were one game away from a league championship by 2019.
Since then, Roy-Hart has been the class of the N-O League, winning three consecutive championships, including a perfect 10-0 campaign this year.
“My first season there were 10 seniors and not one of them touched a ball in the offseason,” Martillotta said. “So I started a five-year gameplan to get kids playing in the offseason and coaching them up. … I wanted to have a vision and execute that vision with the help of the players.”
Including his stint at Albion, Martillotta won five N-O titles. But from rebuilding the program into a contender to coaching his son, who won back-to-back player of the year awards and led Section VI with 40 goals this year, the last three years have been hard to beat.
“It was so rewarding,” Martillotta said. “The families were so supportive and the players were so invested in putting time into the offseason. To end the way we did, including with Peter, to see his work come to fruition was equally rewarding. … We gave it all we could.”
The one goal Martillotta never got to achieve, however, is a sectional championship. Roy-Hart lost back-to-back heartbreakers in the sectional final in 2020-2021 and then lost in penalty kicks to Lafayette in the semifinals this year. Although it was something he would have liked to accomplish, not winning sectionals won’t be a lingering thought.
“We were right there,” Martillotta said. “You could always what-if and I don’t know if that’s healthy, but we gave it our best run and it just wasn’t in the cards, unfortunately. … I’m nothing but proud of the kids.”
Even though Martillotta views this as the right time to hand in his whistle, he isn’t ruling out a return to coaching in the future if the time and situation is right. Martillotta was at one time coaching Roy-Hart and two club teams, so when he cut back to one last year, not worrying about the responsibilities of being a coach was pleasant.
“At this time it feels like the right thing to do is step away, just be a dad and watch the kids,” Martillotta said. “Down the road, if the right opportunity was presented, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.