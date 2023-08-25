MIDDLEPORT — It’s not a reboot but rather another rebranding for Roy-Hart and Barker on the gridiron. .
For the past three seasons, the schools teamed up with Lyndonville and were led by Joe Suhr. The Silverbacks finished 4-5 last season, with three of those wins decided by three points or less, including a memorable 28-26 overtime win against Newfane on Sept. 23. But the off-season brought changes, with Suhr leaving the program entirely and Lyndonville breaking off to merge with Holley as an eight-man program in Section V.
Now named the Bulls, Roy-Hart/Barker have played alongside each other on and off for close to a decade, turning the page and officially appointed C.J. Knight as the new head coach in April.
As the new season approaches, starting with a home contest versus Burgard on Sept. 1, Knight is excited to lead at the varsity level in a program that he has worked his way up the ranks for since 2017, including the last three years with the Silverbacks’ modified team.
“I think it’s a long time coming,” said Knight, a 2012 Newfane graduate who continued playing football at SUNY Brockport for four years. “Fortunately I was grateful enough to get this opportunity this year to take it over. We have a great staff and a great group of kids coming up. So, I think this should be a great year for us.”
Through off-season camps at Medina and Williamsville North, among others, the Bulls have been eager to grasp what the younger, fresh coaching staff has looked to implement with speed and aggression as the emphasis in an entirely different tempo. One player who has noticed the change from last season is 5-foot-6 senior Josh Hahn.
At left guard, Hahn was part of an offensive line that helped the Silverbacks average 201.2 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground last season. The unit was effective in creating spaces for play-makers like the returning junior Wyatt Sherman (526 yards, 4 touchdowns) and now senior Aidan Mescall (663 yards, 2 touchdowns) and do-it-all graduating quarterback Trenton Muck (10 total touchdowns, 988 yards of offense). The fresh approach from the coaching staff, Hahn said, who is moving to center this season, has brought the Bulls to the next level.
“There’s no not wanting to come (and) there’s no not wanting to hit,” Hahn said. “It’s intense. Everybody wants it. Everybody wants to be there. We want to compete. It feels good, just (to) have something new in the system.”
With the Bulls still determining a three-man quarterback race in Mescall, fellow senior Blake Schwab and sophomore Tyson McCaw, among other pieces, Knight understands the excitement level around the program. But as he’s told all of his players as he’s moved up the ranks the last six years, it’s all about the present moment, starting with the opening snap of the season.
“It’s just one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time,” Knight said. “We have our eyes set on Burgard. They’re coming into our house and we want to take care of business there first and we’ll move onto Newfane.”
Kickoff between Roy-Hart/Barker and Burgard is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Bruno Pacini Field in Middleport.
