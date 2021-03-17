Rosselli named Big 12 Coach of the Year

It took Lou Rosselli just five seasons to put Oklahoma wrestling back on top of the Big 12.
The Sooners captured their first conference championship since 2002 — technically a co-championship with rival Oklahoma State — on March 7, and for his efforts, the Middleport native and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.
"Obviously a really exciting night for our program," Rosselli told the OU athletics website after the win. "We knew that our guys had this type of fight in them and so for them to show it all weekend was really special for us and our university."
Rosselli is a 1988 alumnus of Royalton-Hartland, where he won a pair of state championships. He then moved on to Edinboro, becoming the first freshman in school history to make the NCAA championships in '89. All-American status would follow in '91 and '93, as would an appearance on the U.S. Olympic team in '96.
Rosselli was an assistant coach for 10 years at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes capture their first national championship in 2015. Just over a year later, on Aug. 30, 2016, he was announced as the new head coach at Oklahoma.
This season, the Sooners had three Big 12 finalists and six NCAA qualifiers. Niagara Falls native Willie McDougald, a freshman who joined Rosselli after a pair of NYS championships of his own, picked up his first collegiate victory on Jan. 31.
Oklahoma opens the NCAA championships today in St. Louis.
