ORCHARD PARK — The Bills played their first football of 2023 Friday. Well, sort of.
Buffalo did get its first glimpse of this year’s draftees as rookie minicamp began. Veterans were not in attendance and there was no contact, while 17 of the 49 players were participating on a tryout basis. But it was a chance to get acquainted with football movements and the playbook for the newest Bills.
When asked if rookie minicamps were useful, general manager Brandon Beane did not provide a firm answer. There is a discrepancy in talent, no hitting and many of the players haven’t played football since the end of the NFL or college seasons.
The Bills have signed players brought in for rookie minicamp in the past, including Kingsley Jonathan and Ja’Marcus Ingram, but evaluating players on a limited sample and minor football activity makes it difficult to make a splash.
“It’s just more watching the guys move,” Beane said. “Some guys are moving a little easier than others, different skill sets too. So I don’t want to call out one player, it’s one day, first time out. You look for who was consistently doing it right versus who had a good day today, not a good day tomorrow, you know, or vice versa.”
The Bills were watching first round pick Dalton Kincaid move intently throughout practice. During individual drills, Kincaid was the lone player working with tight ends coach Rob Boras, who has been using video chat to acclimate Kincaid since the draft.
First look at #Bills first-round pick Dalton Kincaid working with tight ends coach Rob Boras. pic.twitter.com/LARJC5q3bu— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) May 12, 2023
Kincaid did say he felt rusty in his first football action since his season ended at Utah after the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2, 2022. He suffered a fractured back the week prior, and although he played the next game, Kincaid opted not to participate in the Rose Bowl.
He was reportedly cleared for the Utah Pro Day, but did not test there or at the NFL combine. Buffalo has said that Kincaid is healthy and was evaluated by the team before the draft.
“I feel good,” Kincaid said. “Definitely rusty in terms of not being able to do as much as I wanted to the last couple months. But I felt really good out there. More than anything it was just a lot of fun being out there and running around the field and playing football again.”
When the Bills moved to team intervals, Kincaid was targeted often and Beane called him steady. But Kincaid was not only trying to get back into a football routine, but he’s also still learning the terminology of the playbook.
“It’s fun in a way,” Kincaid said. “I’d much rather learn a different language in terms of a playbook than learn Spanish. It’s easier for me just learning their terminology. Being able to speak the same language that they do. A lot of it is similar in some sense but it’s just a different word now.”
While Kincaid is just learning to play in the NFL, Shane Ray is looking for another shot. The Bills invited Denver’s 2015 first-round pick for a tryout, but the defensive end has not played an NFL game since 2018.
Ray was cut by Baltimore prior to the 2019 season and he was out of football completely in 2020. The last two seasons, Ray has played for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, where he had six sacks last season.
Getting back into the NFL is a daunting task for someone in Ray’s position. Beane said the Bills brought him in for a tryout rather than having him visit for a one-day workout before training camp.
But whether it’s Ray or someone like rookie defensive tackle D.J. Dale — a four-year starter for Alabama who some believe is a steal as an undrafted free agent — it has proven difficult to crack Buffalo’s 53-man roster in recent years.
The Bills have not kept a straight-from-college undrafted rookie since Reggie Gilliam in 2020 and have had just three since Beane became general manager. Even their own late-round picks have struggled to make the roster, as five picks since 2018 have been released during final cuts.
“We didn’t hit on any D-ends after the draft as far as guys to sign,” Beane said. “And so that’s why we were excited to get the kid Cameron Kline last week that we claimed from Indy. We probably at some point may look to add a D-end between now and the start of camp. And so instead of doing a workout, here’s a guy out there, let’s bring him in here for a couple of days, test his knowledge, test the skill set, see where he’s at. We call it kicking the tires.”
Rookie minicamp continues through Sunday and OTA offseason workouts resume for veterans on May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.