Rich Kozak was stunned when he walked into Roger Weiss’s kitchen and glanced at the calendar on the wall.
Projections from doctors said Weiss wasn’t supposed to live past Monday. Fighting seems futile, but Weiss has too many games to watch and too many athletes to promote. So there, on the calendar, Weiss mapped out the Western New York high school softball schedule through the end of April.
It’s what he’s done for decades. If Weiss can get to games, he’s going to be there.
A years-long battle with esophageal cancer has necessitated in-home hospice care and it stripped away the deep voice that became forever linked with Western New York high school sports. But it hasn’t stolen his passion for athletics.
For 15 years, Weiss’s voice blared through radios on WGR 550’s Inside High School Sports at 10 a.m. every Saturday. It wasn’t the booming voice that endeared Weiss to people in the prep sports community, it was the passion that dripped from the voice.
For most of his 76 years, Weiss has been a staple in Western New York high school sports. He could so often be found on the sidelines or in the bleachers, clipboard in hand. He knew everyone, could recite history and statistics — the knowledge oozed from his lips.
Perhaps only his wife of 50 years, Diana, surpassed his love of young athletes. Before enduring his fight with such a wretched disease, only Diana could keep Weiss from attending games.
“I think since we had no children and we were both only children, he lived vicariously though their accomplishments,” Diana said. “He loved the kids and the families all loved Roger. He would come home and tell me how wonderful everyone was to him. I never told him, ‘No, you can’t go, except during the winter. If weather was bad, I would say, ‘Not tonight.’”
At one time, Weiss wanted to be a sports reporter, but it never materialized. He was a 1964 Kensington High School graduate who wasn’t athletic enough to play sports, so he was the football team manager and statistician for the boys basketball and baseball teams.
Weiss initially went to Buffalo State, but Pinochle was more important than school at the time and he left for the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, but never went to Vietnam. He tried college again after the military and was the lone male graduate in Hilbert’s inaugural class of 1970.
He then majored in mathematics and minored in physical education at Niagara, graduating in 1972. Weiss never taught, instead working for Cooper Cameron for 40 years, while also holding a job with H&R Block.
Although Weiss loved all sports — particularly Notre Dame football and the Cincinnati Reds — high school sports held the most importance. Long before Section VI had websites with statistics, schedules and rosters, Weiss was traveling to games and meeting people to accrue all the information that floated through his head.
He was the president of the alumni committee at Kensington when he invited Kozak to a meeting. Kozak was astounded by the historical knowledge Weiss provided and offered him a spot calling games for WJJL radio in 2001.
Tony Caligiuri, who was the host and creator of Inside High School Sports in 2001, saw it, too. Weiss was a regular caller for four years, until a day in 2005 when Weiss was experiencing phone difficulties. Caligiuri invited Weiss into the studio and never left.
“He would have his transistor radio on and we'd be broadcasting a game, and he would be trying to get a volleyball score from Jamestown,” said Kozak, who is the Frontier boys soccer coach. “... It was his way to show that he cared about and he loved it. ... He lived this stuff, and his voice could paint a picture and give accolades to everyone.”
Sean Bruso learned firsthand the strength of Weiss’s voice. The two met when Bruso was a teenager looking for an entry into broadcasting. They were on WJJL’s Harvard Cup broadcasts together and eventually reunited on Inside High School Sports.
Once Bruso left radio for coaching, his encounters with Weiss were rarely about football. Instead Weiss asked about family. It made Bruso look back to a 2012 show during the lead up to the Class A state football championship between Sweet Home and Burnt Hills.
At the time, Burnt Hills coach Matt Shell — a cancer survivor — was assisting his 8-year-old son through a battle with cancer. Caligiuri and Bruso attempted to fight off emotions during the interview, so Weiss took the lead.
It shouldn’t have been surprising. When faulty stairs at All High Stadium caused legendary sportswriter Tom Borelli to fall — sustaining injuries that led to his death in 2008 — at halftime, Weiss took over halftime duties from Kozak without giving listeners an inkling of the tragedy.
“I just remember how, with so much grace — because I couldn't talk, Tony couldn't talk — Roger could handle that interview with,” said Bruso, who is now an assistant coach for Lancaster. “It showed the true, pure man that he is. Those little stories of just kind of how organic our program was on the air, I think made us unique and certainly made it a lot of fun.”
•••
Weiss didn’t discriminate when it came to schools or sports, but he became a fierce advocate for Harvard Cup football and girls sports, neither of which he felt were getting their due respect.
Girls basketball and softball were two sports Weiss was passionate about and he never missed an opportunity to stump for them publicly.
When Caligiuri made Weiss a regular on their weekly show, he was primarily focused on the sports he followed. The additions of Weiss, Bruso and Mike Ferrentino brought balance and brutal honesty to the show.
“Whenever we were doing a game, people came up to him and it was instant credibility because of the things he said on the radio,” Caligiuri said. “There were times that it upset Section VI and other people, but that's par for the course because Roger didn't sugarcoat things. He was gonna tell it to you like it like he saw it the way it was. And some people didn't like that, but fortunately, most people did.”
Weiss spent so many days and nights championing girls sports and his final event was this year’s Section VI girls basketball championships. Diana watched the games on the NFHS Network, keeping a close eye on her husband when the camera zoomed past the scorer’s table.
His voice hadn’t yet failed, but his body was weakening. Still, it was a day Weiss didn’t want to miss. It was an event he needed to attend.
“Right after that he went downhill quickly,” Diana said. “I know he pushed himself to do those games. I would watch the games on the NFHS channel and see him sitting at the scorers table with his head on the table taking a little nap. I really don’t know how he did it, but his love for the girls game gave him the push.”
It’s fitting that the girls gave him one final push after years of being the pusher. He tried to pass on a love of high school sports adopted from the way coaches and teachers made him feel growing up.
Weiss once presented Kozak with a vial of dirt from the Field of Dreams in Iowa after they netted 8,000 people to watch the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame game at what is now Sahlen Field. He told Kozak they were able to bring people out of the corn fields.
Somewhere there is a corn field waiting for Weiss, where he can swap stories with great players of the past. It’s hard to imagine, but it seems likely there are players Weiss never got to watch in person and is itching to learn more.
“Diana and him were never lucky enough to be blessed with their own children, so each year, he had 5,000 athletes in Western New York,” Kozak said. “Whether you're a boy or girl, whether it was bowling, volleyball, girls softball — if they had darts, he was out there to give you coverage. ... What a great report builder, what a community builder. That was the crux of what we did.”
