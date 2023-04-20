COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Matt Bradshaw calls a teenager at 8:30 a.m., it’s often a wake-up courtesy. But when Roddy Gayle Jr. answered his former coach, he had already finished his morning workout.
For most of his life, Gayle has been superior to just about anyone he’s played with or against on a basketball court. He’s been bigger, stronger, more athletic — just better. But when he got to Ohio State, he realized quickly that was no longer the case.
It wasn’t that Gayle was physically out of place or that he didn’t work hard enough, it was that standing out was no longer a given. He was playing against grown men who were older and wiser. His playing time diminished and the team began losing as the season progressed and that’s typically when a top-100 recruit decides it’s time to go elsewhere.
Instead, Gayle trusted his coaches and gradually improved. He began to add more muscle to his above-average athleticism and focused on areas of his game he always excelled but rarely got credit for because of his scoring prowess at Niagara Falls, Lewiston-Porter and Wasatch Academy.
And then all of a sudden, Gayle exploded in the Big Ten tournament. After reaching double figures once in the first 33 games, Gayle scored 15 points in a quarterfinal upset of Michigan State. The following day, he scored a season-high 20 on 7 of 9 shooting against conference champion Purdue.
Ohio State’s season ended that day, but Gayle was just getting started. The hot finish to the season ignited a desire to continue to get better and put his offseason energy into showing his late-season performance was no blip.
“Coming from high school, I was always kind of a scorer,” Gayle said. “I never really had too many single-digit games or even low scores. So it definitely was an adjustment for me, but I just kept working, staying in the gym and then sooner or later that work finally began to show up. Take those frustrations and angers and put them inside of the gym and that's what comes out.”
When Gayle arrived at Ohio State, he came as part of a heralded recruiting class that had four players in the ESPN 100. Gayle, himself, was the No. 61 recruit in the country. But he also suffered a hernia over the summer and twisted his ankle once he arrived on campus.
Gayle also had to adjust to the team. He wasn’t the go-to scorer and the Buckeyes didn’t need him to play in that role. He never fell out of the rotation, but struggled early in the Big Ten schedule when he played fewer than 10 minutes in three consecutive games.
“When things don't go your way, you can't always point the finger and blame the coach or whatever,” Bradshaw said. “Sometimes you got to look in the mirror and say, 'Well, what can I control a lot of this?' I think Roddy understood that it wasn't always just because the coaches didn't believe in him. I think there were some things Roddy needed to work on. He's a freshman; he's not a finished product or he'd be in the NBA now.”
Not only did Ohio State lose all three games by four points or fewer, but Gayle tallied a total of two points on five shot attempts in those games. Rather sulking or running from the competition, Gayle wanted to know why he wasn’t playing more and what he could do to be more effective.
Gayle also built a strong relationship with Ohio State assistant coach Jon Diebler and is known as a loyal person. He still corresponds regularly with Bradshaw, who coached him for two seasons at Lew-Port before finishing his high school career at Wasatch.
“His confidence was shaken and I think the last three games of the year rebuilt that,” said Bradshaw, who visited him a handful of times this season. “There were rumors, speculation that he may be going, but that was never a thought in Roddy's mind. He was always, 'I'm a Buckeye, I'm going to finish the season, I'm going to get in the gym, I'm going to work and they're going to have a hard time taking me off the floor next year."
The low point of the season for Gayle came when he logged just four minutes in a six-point loss to Northwestern on Feb. 9. But the Ohio State coaches continued to give him a chance and he began to carve out his spot on the team, even if his statistics didn’t initially match.
Gayle never scored more than nine points in the next nine games, but he played more than 20 minutes in six of them. He used solid defense to earn more playing time, highlighted by a game against Illinois in which he only scored two points, but played a then-season-high 30 minutes and the Buckeyes won by 12.
The extra time spent improving his jump shot then began to show in the Big Ten tournament. A 29.7% 3-point shooter during the regular season, Gayle went 10 of 12 beyond the arc in the tournament, including 8 of 9 during the final two games.
Roddy Gayle Jr. cannot miss right now for @OhioStateHoops. pic.twitter.com/zp2hsYSThE— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023
“That's where I was kind of playing my role,” Gayle said. “My role on the team was kind of just be a defensive player and a great two-way player, play my role, play aggressive and hard. So, I did that and that's what allowed me to stay on the court for 20-plus minutes. And then, kind of towards the end of the season, more offensive abilities opened up for me. So, I just took it and ran.”
Ohio State finished 16-19 so Gayle didn’t get a chance to build on his breakout performances in the postseason, but it was enough motivation to structure his entire offseason — which will largely be spent in Columbus — into ensuring no momentum is lost.
Despite his hot shooting finish, Gayle wants to become a more consistent outside threat, as well as furthering his ability to shoot off the dribble. The Big Ten is also among the most physical conferences in the country, which Gayle admitted was eye-opening as a freshman, even for someone who grew up playing against older players in Niagara Falls.
So, he also wants to add more muscle to his 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame to endure the Big Ten physicality which will surely be bolstered by adding older and more experienced players in the transfer portal.
“This is going to be a huge summer for me, as a basketball player and as a person,” Gayle said. “I definitely think I need to get better in my role and just be more vocal and be more of a leader. But all in all, nothing was going to stop me from working. So I was going to get back to it.”
