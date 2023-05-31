YOUNGSTOWN — Rocco Randazzo has golf in his blood.
Not only is the sport a family tradition, his fondest childhood memories are grabbing some golf balls and practicing his swing in his grandmother’s basement.
Through the years, Randazzo’s game has taken him to grander heights, from competing in the Porter Cup to emerging as a two-time Section VI champion at Lewiston-Porter.
Now, as his time as a Lancer comes to a close, Randazzo is preparing for the state championship scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
As he goes through his final walkthroughs at the Niagara Frontier Club Golf Course in Youngstown, Randazzo is well aware that he is once again representing the Greater Niagara region on the big stage, which hasn’t had a state champion since Lockport’s Kevin Crawford in 2002.
“I just want to represent us well and I think I can do that,” said Randazzo, who is making his third appearance in the state tournament after qualifying as a sophomore in 2021 but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think there’s a lot of good players. And I’m just happy I came out of it.”
Randazzo got out to a good start in last year’s state championship and was only three strokes behind at the end of the first round. But after struggling on a couple holes late in the second round, Randazzo ended up with a score of 4-over-par 148 and finished tied for ninth, the highest place for a Section VI golfer since at least 2006.
Returning to the state championship, Randazzo said, had been on his mind the entire school year, which included helping the Lancers win their first Niagara Frontier League championship since 2008.
“I was a little bit disappointed,” said Randazzo on last year’s performance. “But this year, I think I’m in a good spot to do pretty well in the tournament. So, (I’m) definitely excited to be back.”
While golf was always around him, Randazzo didn’t take golfing seriously until he was 13 years old, where this quickly turned into his passion. Like a sponge, he absorbs the individual pressure that comes with the sport as the outcome is directly impacted by the golfer only.
Since arriving on the Lew-Port golf team six years ago as a seventh grader, Randazzo said his emotional understanding of the game has grown. Instead of what he described as “going off the rails” when he would perform poorly in the past, Randazzo has learned how to cope with those feelings and continue on, adding the emotional aspect is more important than the physical component, especially in tournament play.
“Now, I kind of control myself and just kind of tone it in, hone it in and even play good when I don’t have my best stuff,” Randazzo said.
Now in his 12th season, Scott Townsend coached the Lew-Port golf program from 2006 to 2011 before returning for a second stint that started in 2016. He coached a pair of two-time state qualifiers in Matt Petrosian (2007, 2010) and Michael Boss (2010-2011).
Townsend has coached Randazzo for the last six years, calling him a “phenomenal player but an even human being.” Realizing this weekend in Elmira will be the last time he will coach the senior makes him a bit emotional.
“It’s not even (about) all the golf,” Townsend said. “(Rocco’s) been our team leader for several years and captain and I view him as a friend. He’s that kind of guy. He’s just an incredible, high character individual and it’s hard to believe. These six years have just flown by.”
Randazzo has no plans of putting away his golf club anytime soon. In fact, while also pursuing a mathematics degree in hopes of becoming an engineer, Randazzo will compete at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
But right now, he’s focused on putting together a full two-day performance in Elmira. His focus even expanded over the past year as he added a fitness regimen to increase his strength and put more power into swings to support his accuracy.
“I just want to give it my all and just see where we go from there,” said Randazzo on the upcoming weekend and the emotions behind wearing the Lancer colors one last time. “You know, if I play to my best, I think I can (win). I’ll have a good chance.”
