Roberts breaks through, Niagara beats Monmouth

Justin Roberts had missed his last 14 field goal attempts, spanning more than 110 minutes — two-and-a-half full games — of basketball. The fifth-year guard was 0 for 5 Sunday and had seen his season 3-point percentage fall below 30% for the first time in his career.
Despite his struggles, teammates and coaches have urged Roberts to keep firing. No one on the Niagara bench had any doubt what would happen when Marcus Hammond drove left and saw him alone in the corner.
Roberts drilled the go-ahead 3 with 9 seconds left in overtime to lift the Purple Eagles to a 70-69 road win over Monmouth, snapping a three-game losing streak with a road victory over a shorthanded conference favorite.
It probably shouldn't have been that close. The Hawks (13-7, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were without star guard Shavar Reynolds Jr. (shoulder), the Seton Hall transfer who helped Monmouth to an 11-3 non-conference record with wins over the likes of Cincinnati, Princeton, St. Joseph's and Pittsburgh.
Niagara (9-11, 4-7) took full advantage, building leads of 14 in the first half and 16 in the second, but stretches of frigid or sloppy offense allowed Monmouth to rally both times.
NU's defense was smothering for most of the first half. Monmouth scored just seven points in the opening 11 minutes, and Niagara led 23-9 after a Hammond 3 with 8:03 until halftime. But the Purple Eagles scored just two points over a stretch close to six minutes, going 1 of 5 from the floor and missing the front end of a one-and-one as the Hawks rallied to tie. A merciful Sam Iorio jumper gave NU the lead at half, 30-28.
Niagara opened the second on fire. Hammond and freshman Rob Brown III each hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 16-2 run over the first 4:47, during which Monmouth went 1 of 6 with two turnovers. But Niagara, which had just two turnovers total at that point, coughed up possession 10 times over the rest of the half, and a 10-0 run pulled the Hawks within 46-40.
A pair of Marcus McClary 3s sparked a 9-0 Monmouth run in the final 3 minutes, giving the hosts their first lead, 61-60, with 1:12 left. Niagara's Greg Kuakumensah hit a free throw to pull even but missed the go-ahead second, and a pair of Monmouth misses sent the game to OT.
After an even first few minutes, Hawks leading scorer George Papas hit a 3 and a pair of free throws to take a four-point lead with 1:06 to play. Hammond answered with two FTs of his own, and a McClary missed 3 set the table for Roberts' winner.
NU coach Greg Paulus called timeout and got Hammond, a southpaw, driving left with Roberts on his wing. When the defender collapsed on Hammond's drive, Roberts was left wide open.
Hammond, the MAAC's leading scorer who missed Friday's loss at Siena working through a concussion, returned with 27 points and five rebounds. Iorio came up big inside, putting up 11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals while playing 39 minutes with both Kuakumensah and Jordan Cintron in foul trouble for the duration. In their stead, sophomore Touba Troare had six boards and three blocks in 17 minutes. Noah Thomasson also finished in double figures with 10 points and five assists.
Papas led Monmouth with 20 points. Big North Carolina transfer Walker Miller added 17 points and nine boards. The Hawks scored 26 of their points from the charity stripe as the teams combined for 46 fouls.
Niagara returns home to host Manhattan on Friday and Rick Pitino's MAAC-leading Iona Gaels on Sunday.
