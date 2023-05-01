The Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame will be inducting the Class of 2023 at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Former Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret will be the featured speaker at the ceremony. This year’s class will feature 14 inductees. They will be presented in three categories including contributors, coaches and players.
This year’s class includes the following contributors: Edgar Lee “Ted” Darling, Joe DiRamio, Clarke Snedeker, Jim Long and Ki-Po Motors, Inc. with Jack Kirchberger and Edward Poole.
Coaches include Chuck Weber and Matt Fogle. Players: Josh DeNardo, Ronald A. Morello Jr., Kevin Ward, Rick Eberhart Jr., Erik Bernardi, Matt Milliman and Eric DiRamio.
Howell Motors Ford Hall of Fame Founder Mike Landers will open the ceremonies. Hockey writer and Hall of Fame member, Randy Schultz, will be the Master of Ceremonies.
Tickets are $35 each or a table of 10 for $300. Tickets can be purchased at Howell Motors Ford or at the Cornerstone Arena. All proceeds of the event are given to the Cornerstone Arena.
Doors open for the event at 7 p.m. with a one-hour meet, greet and reacquaint. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.