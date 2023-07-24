Nyheim Hines has suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury away from the team, first reported by NFL Network.
ESPN was first to report that Hines was injured while riding a jet ski. He was sitting idly on the back of a jet ski while being struck by another.
The 26-year-old was expected to be part of a four-way competition for the Bills’ starting running back job with James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, while also serving as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. Hines was also projected to take on a bigger role in the passing game.
Hines never became a significant part of Buffalo’s offense last season after being acquired in a trade from Indianapolis for Zack Moss and a fifth-round pick. He had 13 total touches and one touchdown after arriving with the Bills, but he did return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the regular season finale against the Patriots, the first game following Damar Hamlin’s collapse in Cincinnati.
The Bills had twice inquired about trading for Hines before the actual deal was agreed upon and was slated to be part of a retooled backfield with newcomers Harris and Murray, while Cook, last year’s second-round pick, was supposed to see a bigger role with the departure of featured back Devin Singletary.
Hines will have one more year left on his contract after this season. He had a cap hit of $3.5 million this season after restructuring his deal during the offseason and would be owed $5.5 million next year.
The sixth-year running back from North Carolina State has 306 rushing attempts for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 309 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight scores.
Bills veterans report to training camp Tuesday and begin practice Wednesday at St. John Fisher College.
