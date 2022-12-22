ORCHARD PARK — Thwap. Thwap. Thwap.
It’s the sound of a football smacking Kaiir Elam’s palms. Over and over, every day, Elam catches balls shooting toward him from a machine until he reaches 100. By his own admission, Elam is a creature of routine. Everything from catching passes to the timing of his post-practice ice bath is done in the name of perfection.
But the main bit of knowledge Elam has accrued during his rookie season with the Bills is that it’s not possible to be perfect, at least not all the time. So his focus recently has been how to rebound when he’s not flawless.
Buffalo’s latest first-round pick spent the start of the season splitting snaps at cornerback with sixth-round selection Christian Benford, even with All-Pro Tre’Davious White still working his way back from a torn ACL.
He eventually became a starter, then back to the bench and missed a game with an ankle injury before playing one snap over two games, including a healthy scratch against the Patriots.
Returning to the lineup against the Dolphins, Elam didn’t start, but he played nearly half the snaps, allowing two completions for 11 yards on four targets, with one tackle for a loss, according to Pro Football Focus. Now Elam is focusing on never going back to the bench again.
“I was just tired of being down on myself, tired of trying to be perfect,” Elam said. “I just give it my all and let the work take over. I’m not trying to be perfect anymore. Nothing’s going to be perfect. I just try to give it my all and make sure I’m locked in on what I need to get done.”
Beginning in Week 3, Elam played all but three defensive snaps of three consecutive games, punctuated with an interception against the Steelers. His top highlight was an interception of Patrick Mahomes in the end zone during a Week 6 win over the Chiefs.
But playing cornerback in the NFL is hard. As hard as any position in football. It’s a reactionary job and one often performed on an island where the world can see. Mistakes are amplified, with the court of social media eager to dole out judgment with the press of a button.
Technique is paramount in a league where a minutia of some of the world’s top athletes can rely upon sheer physical talent. Just as important for cornerbacks is confidence.
“Do what got you here, that’s what I tell him,” said Bills cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2013. “That’s what’s going to help you build confidence. Not being able to change all of your game, but change some of it. … Play the way you’re confident in; don’t change too much. If you do, then you’re going to know who you are as a corner.”
Getting toasted in one-on-one coverage can be demoralizing — even while knowing it happens to every cornerback — and it’s confidence Elam told GNN Sports he is more concerned with most because technique principles haven’t changed from The Benjamin School to the University of Florida to Buffalo.
“It’s all mindset because one play can make you, one play can break you,” Rhodes said. “It’s all about the next play. It’s only going to break you if you allow it to. But if you don’t, your mindset is going into the next play, getting a pick, (pass break-up), winning the situational game, having the mindset of locking down the best receiver or a good receiver — any receiver. … It’s just that mindset of being a dog.”
Confidence in talent, technique and scheme is just a portion of a rookie cornerback’s growth, however. The idea of walking onto the field and automatically being the most gifted player no longer exists.
Additionally, there is confidence in seeing the field and communicating coverages with the rest of the secondary and defensive signal caller Tremaine Edmunds, plus everything else that goes into making the leap from college in a new city.
“A lot of change is occurring fast and then you’re the No. 1 pick and all eyes are on you,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “People are looking to see how you’re going to respond. Being able to deal with that internal pressure and the external pressure of being the No. 1 pick is a big adjustment, especially for a corner.”
Luckily for Elam, he’s surrounded by people who can share similar experiences. Frazier was a cornerback for the 1985 Chicago Bears. White is a former first-round pick who is among the best in the NFL, while Rhodes — on top of being a first-round pick — was once considered to be the best in the league.
Elam used his time on the sidelines to add to his knowledge of play calls on certain downs and distances, along with offensive tendencies. He joins Benford (now on injured reserve), Dane Jackson and safety Damar Hamlin, all with less than two years of significant NFL playing time, who are navigating highs and lows this season.
But veteran defensive backs like Micah Hyde have noticed improvement, particularly in Elam. The younger players are more vocal in meetings and more communicative on the field, which hints at increased confidence in scheme and overall play.
“They’re understanding the defense more, when they can take chances, when they can disguise and stuff like that,” Hyde said. “It takes a while. Even (Jordan Poyer) and I, the whole 2017 season was a learning experience. It wasn’t until 2018 when we really started playing off each other and learning the defense to where we can take some calculated risks.”
A resurgence against the Dolphins led to Bills coach Sean McDermott calling Elam’s progress “baby steps,” and while first-round picks tend to get more opportunity to win a job over time, there has been no declaration as to whether Elam earned his way back into the starting lineup or if he will continue to divvy snaps with Jackson. Or vice versa.
Regardless, the 21-year-old Elam will continue his daily routine, which hasn’t changed. He just gained a better understanding of what results are produced on game days.
“Mentally, I’m in a good space,” Elam said. “I have an opportunity, I’m healthy, I know the defense and I’m ready to just go play fast. That’s where I am right now. Everyday I focus on correcting my mistakes — not even my mistakes, but strengthening my weaknesses and giving it my all.”
BILLS BITS: The team ruled out center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) against the Bears. … Jordan Poyer (knee) was listed as a full participant Thursday after missing the previous two practices. … Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) also practiced in full for the second consecutive day. … Ed Oliver (calf) did not practice Thursday after appearing on the injury report for the first time Wednesday.
