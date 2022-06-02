When everyone else is tense and afraid of wilting in high-pressure situations, Veda Jauch feels at home. Big moments are the waters she’s most comfortable navigating.
The Starpoint senior is aiming to qualify for her first state track and field meet this weekend at the Section VI state qualifier on Friday and Saturday at West Seneca West High School, but she’s been in plenty of big meets before.
Jauch is the reigning Division I sectional discus champion and she was the sectional champion in the shot put and weight throw during the indoor track season, taking second place at states in the weight throw.
Now Jauch is aiming to not only repeat as the discus champion at sectionals, but she also wants to capture the shot put title this season. Jauch enters sectionals as the top seed in both events, and although she admits there is added pressure with a state berth up for grabs, she is ready to produce.
“I went for indoor, but even though they are both state meets, the (outdoor) environment is different,” Jauch said. “Sometimes it’s different people and it’s a different experience that I’ll get to have.”
The discus has always been the event favored by Jauch, particularly since her sister Brianna won sectionals in the event in 2012. She qualified for sectionals as a freshman in 2019, throwing more than 100 feet at the meet, and has progressed since.
“Veda has had so many bigger experiences between indoor and outdoor,” Starpoint girls coach Emily Bradley said. “So I think it’s definitely important to be prepared mentally because (they are) such technical events and I think she’s ready in that aspect.”
Jauch won sectionals last season with a throw of 114 feet, 1 inch, which was more than 11 feet better than the rest of the field. She entered this season wanting to break 120 feet and has already done so. Her best throw of the season is 122 feet, 3 inches, which is 14 feet better than anyone in the field.
“I think she kind of fell in love with discus over shot,” Starpoint throws coach Steve DeWolfe said. “... Sometimes when (throwers) have one that they’re more passionate about, they can be a little more focused on the drill work. When you put that much time into one, it takes away from the other as a natural progression.”
Shot put may not bring the same amount of joy, but Jauch has still worked diligently to gradually improve throughout her career, saying it helps build her confidence as an all-around thrower.
Jauch threw 30-2.75 at sectionals as a freshman and 31-10.75 last season, which placed her sixth. She improved her distance by nearly 5 feet this season and her top throw of 36-8.75 is 7 1/2 inches ahead of Hamburg’s Madelyn Harrison, who won sectionals as an eighth-grader in 2018.
There is still room for improvement, however, as Jauch thew 37-3 — good enough for eighth-place — at indoor states this season.
“Typically if you’re in the top-10 in discus, you’re not even close in shot, or vice versa,” DeWolfe said. “So what she is doing is quite an accomplishment. I’ve had a lot of good throwers come through this program and I can’t say I’ve had anybody that was the leader in both going into sectionals.”
Not only has Jauch been in big meets before, she has seen secondhand what it takes to win the discus and shot put during sectionals. When she was a freshman, Starpoint teammate Kiara McDowell won both events at sectionals.
McDowell was similar to Jauch in that discus was her more dominant event, going on to place second at states that season. Like Jauch last year, McDowell placed sixth in the shot put as a junior and improved her throw by nearly 5 feet as a senior to take first at sectionals.
“It was almost like a friendly competition that we had,” Jauch said. “As much as she helped me, I think I helped give her a little push. … She was very persistent, very determined. She was always focused and working in practice. It was nice to have someone to look up to during freshman year.”
Jauch will compete in the shot put Friday and the discus on Saturday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.