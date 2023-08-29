The Buffalo Bills have unveiled their 53-man roster for the start of the season.
There weren’t many shockers, but that was to be expected for a team that is slated to contend for a Super Bowl. Perhaps the biggest surprise was cutting veteran linebacker A.J. Klein, who has been sharing starting middle linebacker duties with Tyrel Dodson for the last two weeks.
Also among those released was receiver Andy Isabella, who became the underdog story of training camp. Offensive tackle David Quessenberry was also let go after being the team’s No. 3 tackle a year ago, with the Bills instead going with younger options in Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, both of whom spent last season on the practice squad.
Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan made the final roster following the trade of Boogie Basham to the New York Giants and Buffalo’s decision to keep Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list. University at Buffalo defensive back Cam Lewis also made the final roster for the second consecutive season, with the Bills opting for 11 defensive backs to start the year.
One notable cut was long snapper Reid Ferguson, who was the longest tenured player on the team. However, Ferguson’s contract did not hold any cap penalties for being released and his longevity in the NFL does not make him subject to waivers.
This likely means the Bills are planning to place another player on short-term injured reserve, and once they do, Ferguson will be re-signed. Coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday that linebacker Baylon Spector was week-to-week with a hamstring injury, while guard Connor McGovern (right leg) and wide receivers Khalil Shakir (ribs) and Justin Shorter (hamstring) also have ailments.
There also could be more additions and subtractions in the coming days once waiver claims are placed throughout the league.
Quarterback Matt Barkley was also placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Here are the 53 players named to the roster Tuesday:
• Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.
• Running backs (4): James Cook, Reggie Gilliam (FB), Damien Harris, Latavius Murray.
• Wide receivers (6): Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter.
• Tight ends (3): Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris.
• Offensive linemen (9): Alec Anderson, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Ryan Van Demark.
• Defensive ends (5): A.J. Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Kingsley Jonathan, Shaq Lawson, Greg Rousseau.
• Defensive tackles (5): Poona Ford, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle.
• Linebackers (6): Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Matt Milano, Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams.
• Cornerbacks (6): Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Tre’Davious White.
• Safeties (5): Damar Hamlin, Micah Hyde, Cam Lewis, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp.
• Special teams (2): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin.
• Injured reserve: Matt Barkley.
• PUP: Von Miller.
