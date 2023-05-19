Registration is now open for the Niagara Falls Jr. Football and Cheerleading Club.
Children ages 5, 6 and 7 by Oct. 31, 2023 can register for the Rattlesnakes (peewee), while those 8 and 9 by July 1 can play for the Diamondbacks (freshman), those ages 10 and 11 by July 1 can play for the Cobras (varsity) and those 12, 13 and 14 as of April 1 can play for the Vipers (varsity). A second varsity team called the Pythons has been formed for the upcoming season.
Cheerleading is based on school grades. Kindergartners through first grade can compete for the Rattlesnakes, while second and third-graders go to the Diamondbacks, fourth, fifth and sixth-graders go to the Cobras and seventh, eighth and ninth-graders go to the Vipers.
All games are played in Western New York in the Niagara Erie Youth Sports Associated, with the season beginning on July 24.
To register, visit nfjfc.com.
