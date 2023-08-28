NORTH TONAWANDA — Saying it’s been a rough stretch for North Tonawanda would be an understatement.
Since 2013, the Lumberjacks have only four seasons in which they finished .500 or better, the last being a 3-3 finish during the COVID-abbreviated season in 2021. And the last time the program reached the Section VI postseason with a 6-3 finish and Class A semifinal appearance in 2016, the current varsity players were in fifth grade or below.
Last season, the Lumberjacks hit rock-bottom with a 1-9 finish, with all losses decided by 30 points or more, including a three-game stretch against Section VI Class A2 rivals, Sweet Home, Williamsville East and McKinley.
As the new season approaches, starting with a road contest against Hutch-Tech on Sept. 1, Bunker wants the program to return to its aggressive, fast and motivated roots. Bunker admitted the selflessness went missing last season. But this off-season and training camp has provided a different tune, starting with accountability within the roster, which has grown tremendously.
“You have to put yourself behind sometimes in order to rely on the guy next to you and they have to rely on you,” said Bunker, who enters his third season on the varsity sidelines. “This group is very close. There’s (22) juniors that came up together. Yeah, they had a tough JV year but they stuck together. And that shows on the next level.”
One of the problems North Tonawanda looks to solve is on the defensive side of the ball, more specifically applying pressure and making open-field tackles. The Lumberjacks only recorded seven sacks last season and allowed numerous touchdowns, like against McKinley and Williamsville East, due to poor tackling.
Despite the challenges, the Lumberjacks did have some positives on the defensive ball as Ayden Woolston led in interceptions (4) and fellow seniors Liam McNamara and Sam Heim finished as the top two tacklers with 35 and 32, respectively, before graduating.
NT will now look to those returning like juniors Demaree Baker and Matt Grinnell to lead the defensive unit. Baker was third on the team in tackles (30) and posted a team-high two sacks while Grinnell had 26 tackles.
Starting safety and fellow junior Christian Earnst said the team “can’t have doubt” heading into the new season and has to leave what happened in the past behind them. But Earnst said the mistakes last season are solvable.
“We tackled too high,” Earnst said. “Way too many mis-pursuited tackles a lot. We'd take really bad angles at some of the tackles. We would have gaps. We didn't rally at all. But this year, we've gotten way better at that. People rally more. We're filling gaps.”
Along with more of an emphasis on special teams and starting a new quarterback in junior Jacob Smith, Bunker said the overall objective is to continue focusing on the fundamentals like tackling and blocking and controlling emotions during games to have a stronger season than in recent years.
“(Finishing .500 is) a benchmark (but) obviously we want to be beyond that,” Bunker said. “And, I think the pieces that we have in place, fine-tuning those (players), I think that’ll help us get a long way.”
Kickoff between North Tonawanda and Hutch-Tech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Riverside High School in the city of Buffalo.
