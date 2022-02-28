Red-hot UB ready for daunting final week

Streaking into March from a fabulous February, the Buffalo men’s basketball team is poised to affirm its Mid-American Conference title contender status in the final week of the regular season.
UB (19-10, 13-4) has won nine in a row, its best run in three seasons under coach Jim Whitesell, with MAC-leading Toledo (23-6, 15-3) coming to Alumni Arena for tonight’s home finale. Among four teams still in contention for a regular season title and five jostling for seeding ahead of next week’s MAC tournament in Cleveland, the Bulls then play on the road Friday at Kent State (19-9, 14-4), which has stayed in front of fourth-place UB in the league standings by winning 10 consecutive games.
“We are really clicking on offense and defense,” said reserve center Brock Bertram, a sixth-year senior who was on the nationally-ranked UB team that won 13 straight down the stretch in 2019. “This is the most important stretch of our season. We are coming together in February and hopefully we will have a strong March.”
The recent surge, in which the Bulls have outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game, has taken advantage of a soft stretch of the schedule, starting after a 74-53 loss at home against second-place Ohio on Jan. 28 that followed an 86-75 defeat at Toledo earlier that week. Before that, UB beat Kent State 64-51 at home, and with its 88-76 loss at Akron to begin January, UB is 1-3 against the other top teams in the conference.
“After the Ohio loss, our heads were in different directions,” senior point guard Ronaldo Segu said. “We all came together and had a meeting, put our best foot forward, got on the same page. It’s been all about winning and improving from there.”
“We made a big emphasis on defending, moving the ball and rebounding,” senior shooting guard Maceo Jack said. “Focusing on those three pillars on the court, that’s translated to how well we are playing. It’s a great feeling knowing that we are going into March on a nine-game win streak. Things are clicking. But we just need to stay humble and stay true to the process.”
Before what is expected to be the largest home crowd of the season, UB will recognize five seniors who have surpassed 1,000 career points — Jeenathan Williams, Josh Mballa, Keishawn Brewton, Segu and Jack.
“It’s going to be emotional, but we know we have a job to accomplish as well,” said Jack, a Williamsville North graduate who transferred home from George Washington. “It’s almost like a storybook ending for me. Went out to DC to play for four years, and now to have my senior night game in Buffalo with family and friends is going to be special.”
Along with fifth-year senior Tra’Von Fagan and Bertram, the Bulls’ rotation ranks 28th nationally in experience, according to KenPom.com.
“That has helped us a lot,” Segu said. “We are looking very mature and poised out there.”
UB’s past six wins came during a 12-day stretch. It will need to win three games in three days to claim the program’s fifth MAC title in eight years. Extending the win streak to double digits isn’t a necessity for tournament success, but continuing momentum will only help.
“In March, it's the hottest team that wins,” Segu said. “We want to keep staying hot, staying sharp, and doing the things we need to do to win. It’s all about improving before the MAC tournament and being in the right headspace to win a championship.”
